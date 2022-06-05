ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanaque, NJ

Wanaque Man, 24, Indicted For Assault Weapon, Explosives, Threatening Sister

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Michael Wierciszewski Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A Wanaque man who threatened his sister with a knife had an assault weapon with a silencer and large-capacity magazine, as well as a pipe bomb, three other “destructive devices” and manuals, authorities said.

Some of the details emerged in an indictment returned by a grand jury in Paterson against Michael Wierciszewski, 24, in connection with the discovery at the family’s Jackson Street home and in his car last Nov. 24.

Police at the time arrested Wierciszewski after he damaged his sister’s cellphone as she recorded him threatening her, authorities said. He was originally held in the Passaic County Jail but was later transferred to the Bergen County Jail, records show.

The subsequent indictment returned this past week charges Wierciszewski with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, evidence tampering, creating a risk of widespread injury or damage, as well as various weapons counts, including illegal possession of an assault firearm, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

Wierciszewski is also charged with illegal possession of the silencer, the magazine, metal knuckles and “explosive or bombs for an unlawful purpose,” the prosecutor said.

He will remain held prior to an arraignment on the indictment, which Valdes said had yet to be scheduled.

Alan Richardson
3d ago

Sounds like they stopped another Mass shooter and killer.He fits the profile,It was just a matter of time before he struck. You don't make pipe bombs for nothing. or have those weapons for sport .Only thing missing? was his body armor & I'm sure he had plans to get that also, Thank God for his sister she probably saved lives and his life too

