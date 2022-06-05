Salamanca Man Jailed in Bradford Assault

A Jamestown man has been charged in connection with the theft of a flatbed utility trailer in the Town of Pomfret. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received a complaint on May 4th that two unknown subjects stole the trailer from the victim's property on Chautauqua Road. An investigation found that 37-year-old Kirby Driggers was a suspect. Driggers was arrested Monday on a felony charge of 4th-degree grand larceny and a misdemeanor count of 4th-degree criminal mischief. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will answer the charges in Pomfret Town Court at a later date. Deputies were assisted by the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Jamestown Police Department.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO