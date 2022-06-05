Salamanca Man Jailed in Bradford Assault

A Bradford man is in McKean County jail following an alleged break-in and assault. According to reports, 29 year old Zachary Dahlke was charged with criminal trespass, break into structure, defiant trespass, criminal trespass and harassment. The charges stem from Dahlke allegedly breaking into a home on High St at 4 am on Monday and engaging in a fight with one of the occupants. Dahlke then fled the scene before the police arrived heading towards his home. Police located him and took him into custody.
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested three migrant workers for the stabbing of three other migrant workers on a farm in the town of Freedom. Investigators say 21-year-old David del Carmen-Ibarra, 21-year-old Alberto Ibarra-del Carmen and 25-year-old Jose del Carmen-Ibarra allegedly stabbed the men last Friday using a combination of items, including a kitchen knife and beer bottles. The victims suffered non-life threatening stab wounds and were treated at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville. State Police in Machias say that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were contacted, since the suspects are illegal aliens. All three suspects were arraigned in Freedom Town Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.
FRENCH CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie, Pa. man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Chautauqua County, state police said. At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Jamestown troopers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on the intersection of Marvin and Belknap roads. The investigation revealed a 2012 GMC Sierra, traveling south on Marvin Road, […]
CARROLLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have confirmed an arrest that took place in late May following an incident at a truck stop store. State Police said that troopers investigated a larceny complaint at Sassy’s Truck Stop in the town of Carrollton on May 24, 2022, where a suspect stole approximately $200 from a fundraiser jar that was intended to cover veterinary bills.
A Jamestown man has been charged in connection with the theft of a flatbed utility trailer in the Town of Pomfret. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received a complaint on May 4th that two unknown subjects stole the trailer from the victim's property on Chautauqua Road. An investigation found that 37-year-old Kirby Driggers was a suspect. Driggers was arrested Monday on a felony charge of 4th-degree grand larceny and a misdemeanor count of 4th-degree criminal mischief. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will answer the charges in Pomfret Town Court at a later date. Deputies were assisted by the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Jamestown Police Department.
The 14-year-old charged in the April shooting at Erie High School will be charged as an adult. Erie County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Trucilla ruled after a hearing Tuesday morning that the teen, who has now been identified as Jim’mare (jim-MAYER) Crosby will face charges in adult court.
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after more than $2,000 worth of items were stolen from a property in Elk County during the month of May. State police arrived to a property off of Hayes Road in Fox Township and learned that sometime between May 7 at about 3:54 p.m. and May 12 […]
A Randolph man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Keating Township on Monday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 23-year-old Austin Shaffer was traveling on Lindholm Road north of Viaduct Road Monday afternoon when for an unknown reason, his motorcycle left the road while negotiating a left turn. Shaffer...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man previously accused of beating a woman last summer has been convicted of disobeying a court order, according to the Chemung County District Attorney. Jon Pariso, 22, was convicted on June 8, 2022 for 2nd-degree Criminal Contempt. According to the DA’s office, Pariso had been charged with disobeying an order […]
A Sherman woman is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an altercation in progress Friday night at a residence in Sherman. An investigation found that 56-year-old Jamie Ratzlaff allegedly took property from someone and subsequently broke that property. Ratzlaff was taken into custody and charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. She was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and is set to appear in Mina Town Court at a later date.
A Salamanca woman was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Felicia A. Buffalo on a bench warrant issued out of Napoli Town Court. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop on Route 219 in Ellicottville. She was released on her own...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after he attempted to use a recently deceased person’s mailbox to ship 4.5 kilograms of meth from California, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. According to a U.S. Attorney, Lamar Thompkins, 35, arranged for over four kilograms of methamphetamine […]
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, several establishments in central PA were investigated in liquor control enforcement operations performed in Lycoming and Tioga counties. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. According to investigators, on Friday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct seven […]
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say Mary E. Raudabaugh, mother of four, left her children at home on May 26 to go buy cigarettes at a 7-Eleven. Troopers said they observed two children playing in the street at 9:10 P.M. in Lock Haven, PA, and upon further investigation, found two more children […]
