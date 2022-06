The Duke of Cambridge and his cousin Zara Tindall were in their element as they watched the magnificent Platinum Jubilee pageant on Sunday. During one part of the parade, the royal cousins suddenly broke into dance as they showed off their moves - much to the delight of royal watchers. The pair, who were sitting with their children, were seen bopping their heads and pretending to play on drums.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO