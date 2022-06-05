ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 men shot as bullets fly across NYC in the early morning, police say

By Larry Celona, Tina Moore
 3 days ago

Four men were shot in the city in separate incidents Sunday morning, including one who was killed, cops said.

A 34-year-old man was shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle at Wilder Avenue and Cranford Avenue in the Bronx around 8:30 a.m., cops said.

The man, who had a gunshot wound in the left side of his head, was pronounced dead on the scene. No further information was immediately available.

About four hours earlier, a 21-year-old was shot multiple times in his torso and legs when he got into a fight with two other men after their cars collided in Bushwick, Brooklyn, according to police.

The shooter’s vehicle crashed into the victim’s vehicle at Central Avenue and Harman Street, police said. A dispute broke out after the victim exited his vehicle, and he was shot multiple times.

A 25-year-old who was an occupant in the shooter’s vehicle later walked into Kings County Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm, cops said. There were no immediate arrests.

Earlier, a 21-year-old man was shot in his left thigh outside 997 Brook Avenue in the Bronx around 3 a.m., police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpwPz_0g1A0rNx00
Police at the scene of a shooting on 204 St. and Sherman Ave.
Robert Mecea

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital by private means. He was “highly uncooperative,” police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown.

About an hour before that, a man in his 30s was shot once in his chest while sitting in the back of a vehicle at a red light at Morris Avenue and East 172nd Street, police said.

The shooter fired from a white Nissan SUV and fled, cops said. The victim was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital in stable condition.

Police were looking for video of the incident.

Comments / 6

goya
3d ago

these gunmen demons have cars to drive around in,when some hard workers have to take the train risking their live on public transportation. Save us from EVIL.

Reply(1)
5
