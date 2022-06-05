‘Just Dill With It:’ Pickle festival coming to Miamisburg this June

MIAMISBURG — If you love pickles, you’ll want to mark your calendar for a festival taking place in Miamisburg this month.

The “Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival” is coming to Austin Landing. The festival is set to take place Saturday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Festival-goers will get the chance to taste a variety of foods featuring pickles, according to the Austin Landing website.

There will also be live entertainment and a Bud Light beer garden, the website said.

