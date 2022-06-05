ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

‘Just Dill With It:’ Pickle festival coming to Miamisburg this June

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Chdw5_0g1A0oz000

MIAMISBURG — If you love pickles, you’ll want to mark your calendar for a festival taking place in Miamisburg this month.

The “Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival” is coming to Austin Landing. The festival is set to take place Saturday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

>> 2022 Troy Strawberry festival continues today!

Festival-goers will get the chance to taste a variety of foods featuring pickles, according to the Austin Landing website.

There will also be live entertainment and a Bud Light beer garden, the website said.

For more information on the festival, you can click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
dayton.com

Longtime neighborhood restaurant for sale in Dayton

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern is considered a Dayton historic landmark. A neighborhood restaurant brought back to life in 2010 by a retired Dayton fire captain is up for sale. Patrick Reed, owner of Angie’s Firehouse Tavern in Dayton, said he is looking for the “right person” to bring creative ideas into the restaurant.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Bessie’s HomeMade Noodles closes Fairborn deli

The Fairborn building will be used for manufacturing and distribution. Bessie’s HomeMade Noodles has closed its Fairborn deli, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page. “Our deli is now permanently closed. Our building will be used for our manufacturing and distribution and is not open to...
FAIRBORN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Miamisburg, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Society
City
Miamisburg, OH
Miamisburg, OH
Society
cincinnatimagazine.com

Three Local Ice Cream Brands Offer New Flavors This Summer

With temperatures heating up in the Queen City, there’s no better time to stock up on your favorite local ice cream flavors—or check out a few new ones. Here are three new offerings from beloved local brands, just in time for summer. Graeter’s. This year, Graeter’s is...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry Festival#Dill#Pickles#Cox Media Group
WDTN

PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Miami Valley

Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WHIO Dayton

DPS breaks ground on $11M renovation of Welcome Stadium

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is spending $11 million to upgrade Welcome Stadium, which has faced a lot of scrutiny in recent years especially after the Bengals practiced on the field and star receiver A.J. Green got hurt. Renovations are already underway to try and transform Welcome Stadium to...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Local motorcycle crash survivor receives award

The award is given throughout the year to those who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet. On April 20, 2021 McCain was involved in a serious crash. She credits the use of her helmet with saving her life, according to a release.
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

A look ahead to June weather in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – May was a month with many near record highs, but none that actually hit the record. May was active, with above average precipitation that amounted to over 5.25 inches of rainfall measured at the Dayton International Airport. From that rainfall, 1.5 inches of it fell on just one day this past month on May 21. The average high and average low were both above the normal for May. More than a third of May was spent with highs above 80, which is above normal for the month.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
78K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy