NFL

Rams coach Sean McVay marries longtime fiancée Veronika Khomyn

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Sean McVay is adding even more hardware to his growing collection this year.

The Rams’ Super Bowl-winning head coach married longtime fiancée Veronika Khomyn on Saturday, according to social media posts that featured the caption, “Mr and Mrs Mcvay.”

In one video, the newlyweds are seen dancing on stage alongside the band, while Khomyn is seen walking down the aisle in a separate clip.

Veronika Khomyn and Rams head coach Sean McVay tied the knot this weekend, according to social media posts.
Instagram/Veronika Khomyn
Veronika Khomyn is seen walking down the aisle in one social media clip.
Instagram/Veronika Khomyn
Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay are seen dancing on stage.
Instagram/Veronika Khomyn

Ahead of the couple’s glamorous nuptials, McVay, 36, was asked Wednesday by the Los Angeles Times if strategizing for the Super Bowl is easier than narrowing down the wedding guest list.

“Definitely the first one,” McVay said. “Because I have a boss that can override me on the second one.”

McVay and Khomyn have been together for several years, with the coach making an appearance on her Instagram page as early as 2016. They got engaged three years later.

Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn have been together for several years.
Instagram/Veronika Khomyn
Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay got engaged in 2019.
Instagram/Veronika Khomyn

In February, Khomyn celebrated the moment McVay hoisted the Lombardi Trophy following the Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Bengals in Los Angeles.

“I’ve seen this guy grind nonstop. Day in and day out. No breaks. He always puts everyone else first, and winning this Lombardi trophy for his team, his family, his friends… is a dream come true!!! I love you babe, you deserve this times a million. Victory tastes pretty damn good!” she gushed on Instagram at the time.

In the weeks following the Rams’ Super Bowl victory, McVay and Khomyn expressed their support for her native Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

Veronika Khomyn celebrates with Sean McVay after the Rams’ Super Bowl win in February 2022.
Instagram/Veronika Khomyn

“I proudly stand with my fellow Ukrainians and I admire their strength. They have faced unimaginable adversity with such profound grace and bravery, their fight and the way they have united the world is truly inspiring. There is no place in our world for this kind of violence and our prayers go out to all the lives that have been lost,” Khomyn said during an appearance at the Critics Choice Awards in March, per People .

McVay also praised his then-future wife that month during a virtual press conference.

“Just watching the grace with which she’s handled this, how strong her family’s been in the midst of this, I’m just so proud to be associated with that culture,” he said, according to the OC Register.

IN THIS ARTICLE
