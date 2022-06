The following are events scheduled for July 2022 at The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook:. Sat. 7/2 Vince Giordano and The Nighthawks 7:00 PM. Vince Giordano leads his 11 member Nighthawks in performing classic jazz. Bandleader, Grammy winner and multi instrumentalist, Giordano has appeared in multiple films including the Aviator, The Cotton club and HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. His band has recorded for multiple movies and TV series. He has championed the cause of keeping the music of the 20’s and 30’s alive and well for the last forty years and his efforts can be seen in a documentary about him, ” There’s A Future in the Past”. The Nighthawks are a stellar band that have been performing in clubs and music venues in NYC and beyond for years.

