The IUP Panel on the workforce shortage and primary debates

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Pew research finds there are two job openings for every one unemployed person in our state.

It helps explain why Utah employers are struggling to find the help they need.

Representative Carol Spackman Moss (D), Holladay, and former House Speaker Greg Hughes weigh in on how we got here and the solutions as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.