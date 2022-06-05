ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

What you need to know about the primary election

By Glen Mills
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The primary election is coming up later in June, and mail-in ballots will start to go out this week.

State director of elections Ryan Cowley and deputy director Shelly Jackson join us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss the important dates and deadlines for the election.

