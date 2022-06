SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Authorities responded to multiple shots fired in a Somerville neighborhood on June 1. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., a shooting was reported in the back of a house on Paulina Street. Four shots were fired from a car that quickly drove away. No one was injured, but bullet casings could be seen on the porch and in the hallway of the home.

