LITCHFIELD - The Litchfield Park District has announced the 2022 Walton Park Concert series lineup, the first of which is Friday, June 10 at Walton Park, 10207 Niemanville Trail, in Litchfield. All concerts are free to the public and will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. visitors are welcome to bring their own refreshments. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chairs and come out and enjoy some live music and dancing. The line up is as follows: June 10: B&B Strings July 8: Chuck Wilson and Friends Aug.12: Retro Rockit Sept. 9: Big Shake Daddies

LITCHFIELD, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO