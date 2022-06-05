ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [6-5-2022]

welikela.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 5) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. June gloom aside, hope you enjoy the day. Things To Do For Sunday. SmorgasBURGER -> This Sunday, Smorgasburg will host the first...

www.welikela.com

Comments / 1

Related
welikela.com

A Checklist of Free Things To Do This Summer in Los Angeles [2022]

There are two things I’m certain about our readership at this very moment. First, the inflation pain is absolutely real for many of you and there is a desire, if not outright need, to cut back on expenses. Second, despite the fact that we are still not living in a Covid-free world, there is a ton of pent up energy to go out, socialize, and generally do stuff. But that makes you wonder, right? How do you reconcile these two seemingly opposing inclinations? This is why our blog exists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Juneteenth celebrations in Los Angeles

Juneteenth is a day of Black pride, Black power, Black joy, and a day where Black people in the greater Los Angeles area come together to showcase Black culture at its finest. This is a day to wear clothing with unapologetically Black messaging. There will be several events in Los...
Thrillist

The Best LGBTQ Bars for Drinking and Dancing in Long Beach

If you need a break from WeHo and Palm Springs is too far, not to worry, because just 25 miles south of LA lies the port city of Long Beach, a long-standing bastion of LGBTQ culture. Since the 1950s, gay bars like The Patch and Oceania (which reopened in 1972 as the now-closed Club Ripples) offered safety and community during a time when anti-LGBTQ police raids were still common. There’s also long-running and former lesbian bar Que Sera, where Melissa Etheridge took the stage in the 1980s. Today, the city has blossomed into a destination that celebrates all members of the community. The current mayor, Robert Garcia, is an out and proud gay man and also the first Latino to hold office in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

Three LA Cocktail Spots Land on World’s 50 Best Bars List for North America

Three prominent Los Angeles bars have landed on the North America’s 50 Best Bars list (from the World’s 50 Best team), with Historic Filipinotown’s inventive Thunderbolt coming in at number nine. The list reads as a who’s who of big-name drink spots across the region, including options up into Canada, down into Mexico, and even in the Caribbean. The other entrants for Los Angeles are Death & Co. (at number 34) in the Arts District — which also has outlets in New York, Denver, and beyond — and Genever (number 50), the tiny cocktail spot that was originally funded through a Kickstarter campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
City
West Hollywood, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Reason.com

L.A.'s Eternal Eviction Moratorium

By this spring, nearly all the eviction moratoriums imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic had ended, either because courts blocked them or because legislators repealed them or allowed them to expire. One conspicuous exception was Los Angeles, where tenants were still protected from eviction by the city's ongoing state of emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 Of The Best Fun Things To Do With Kids In Los Angeles (LA) At Night

Los Angeles, California, USA is an excellent destination for a family vacation, thanks to the many great things to see and do. Often referred to as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles County has a great selection of beaches, museums, movie studios, restaurants, theme parks, and more. You will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Cypress Park Ice Cream Trucks, Fruteros, and Taqueros Are Protesting the Sudden Eviction of Over 150 Vendors At Their Commissary

“¡Vendedores unidos, nunca serán vencidos!” “Vendors united will never be defeated!”. It was close to 11:40 AM when a crowd of supporters and vendors chanted as a caravan of over a dozen ice cream trucks, followed by fruit vendors, and taqueros rolled into City Hall with their nostalgic ice cream tunes echoing out of each truck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Takashi Murakami
InsideHook

The 5 Best New LA Restaurants That Opened in May

It’s basically summer in Los Angeles all year round, but the season still brings its pleasures, as the days get longer and restaurants gear up for the busy season. These are our picks for the best new places to get a meal in LA, whether it’s to celebrate a birthday, an anniversary or just a Tuesday when you don’t feel like cooking.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

One of Venice’s Best Waterside Restaurants Gets a Big Summer Refresh

Pier House has received a comprehensive redesign and menu revamp from Mike Dobson and Eric Bernek of the Venice Restaurant Group, adding a breezy, sunny new place for fresh seafood platters from chef Jennifer Corona. Though it’s been open continuously for the past year, the new menu items are just coming online, giving the restaurant a fresh reboot. Think whole grilled branzino with crispy chili and limes, raw Peruvian scallops, and blistered shishito peppers with black garlic aioli. The new interior design is an homage to the original Venice Pier of the early 1900s to the bustling area they’re trying to dub “Washington Square” at the end of Washington Boulevard.
SANTA MONICA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Meet Lowlife Photographer Scot Sothern

Artist and writer Scot Sothern first came to prominence during the 1980s, with the unique combination of photographs and stories in LOWLIFE — a project chronicling the lives and times of Los Angeles sex workers. Proving himself a fearless and unflinching chronicler of the challenging stories of society’s subcultures — including the one from which he personally escaped — in his long career in words and images, including in books and VICE Magazine, Sothern has pursued a compelling combination of controversy and empathy. His current exhibition and this week’s book launch at These Days gallery pair early, deeply personal work with a recent, politically charged series in visceral mixed media works that speak to an America grappling with change that is not always for the better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Art Installations#Things To Do#Brooklyn#Weho Pride
nomadlawyer.org

Gardena :- Best 7 Places to Visit in Gardena, CA

According to archaeological evidence, the Tongva people fished and hunted in the Gardena area. The Tongva Indians, also known as Gabrielino Indians, are likely to be descendants of those who crossed from Asia into North America approximately 10,000 years ago. Three years after Los Angeles’ foundation, Juan Jose Dominguez (1736-1809),...
GARDENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Community Policy