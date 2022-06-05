ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NY

Make-A-Wish granted in Newark for 4-year-old battling Burkitt’s Lymphoma

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
A 4-year-old from Wayne County diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma had his Make-A-Wish dream granted. Calvin Stiner wanted to be a super hero. Make-A-Wish granted it by providing a series of fun events...

