Joe Cordina: What does a new world champion do after his big night?

South African lightweight Simiso Buthelezi has died after suffering bleeding on the brain following a boxing bout at the weekend in Durban. The 24-year-old faced compatriot Siphesihle Mntungwa for the WBF All Africa lightweight title on Sunday, but the 10-round contest was stopped by the referee after Buthelezi appeared to shadow box an invisible opponent.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO