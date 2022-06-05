Barricaded individual surrenders peacefully in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police initiated a SWAT situation Saturday night in the northeast part of the city. Officials say officers were in the area of Topke Pl. and San Pedro Dr. NE attempting to arrest a person who had barricaded themself in a home.

Story continues belo w

APD SWAT and the APD Crisis Negotiating Team were dispatched to assist. They say the subject surrendered without incident around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and has been arrested. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.