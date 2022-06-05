ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Barricaded individual surrenders peacefully in northeast Albuquerque

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pnp0_0g19wDxg00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police initiated a SWAT situation Saturday night in the northeast part of the city. Officials say officers were in the area of Topke Pl. and San Pedro Dr. NE attempting to arrest a person who had barricaded themself in a home.

Story continues belo w

APD SWAT and the APD Crisis Negotiating Team were dispatched to assist. They say the subject surrendered without incident around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and has been arrested. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Blowing dust causes health alert for Albuquerque Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County air quality program is issuing a health alert due to blowing dust. The health alert is effective from 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. City of Albuquerque offers steps that you can take during health alerts: […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of stealing thousands arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ashley Roybal, the woman accused of stealing thousands from a number of big box stores, is now behind bars. Roybal and her husband Marvin Alderete are accused of stealing from about 28 stores totaling around $20,000. In one case, Alderete is accused of pointing a gun at employees as they make their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO rescues teen injured in ATV crash west of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department deployed its helicopter to rescue a 14-year-old injured in an ATV crash. It happened June 5 in a remote area between Albuquerque and Route 66 Casino. Deputies and firefighters were already on scene tending to the teen when the helicopter arrived. They put the teen on a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police identify victim, launch homicide investigation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – June 4, around 5:11 a.m. Santa Fe Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Hopewell Street for a welfare check regarding a man down call in a parking lot. When officers arrived they found 19-year-old Juan Emmanuel Vazquez-Salas in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound. Officials say […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico State Police#Crime#Krqe#Swat#San Pedro#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Two more teens turn themselves in for Maverik gas station murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says 15-year-old Ty Gallegos and 16-year-old Estevan Gallegos have turned themselves in in connection to the shooting death of Kayla Montaño. 5 teens in total have been charged in Montaño’s death. Police say three of the five teens allegedly fired 30 rounds at an SUV where Montano was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Auto shops in southeast Albuquerque targeted by serial burglar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly a dozen automotive shops in southeast Albuquerque are being targeted by a burglar, each of them suffering thousands of dollars in damages. Owners of the shops recently caught up with the man they believe is behind the break-ins. Surveillance video from Taz Automotive on Juan Tabo near I-40, shows a man rifling […]
KRQE News 13

Pacheco and Allen win nominations for Bernalillo County Sheriff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the race for Bernalillo County Sheriff was particularly crowded this year, two former law enforcement officers have commanding leads for the Republican and Democrat nominations. Democrat John D. Allen is leading by more than 20 points while on the Republican side, Paul A. Pacheco is up by more than 25 points. Allen […]
KRQE News 13

Trial underway for man accused of strangling fiancé

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Jeremiah Lopez, the man accused of murdering his fiancé, is now underway. Lopez is accused of strangling Krishuana Perez to death in 2019 and sexually assaulting her body after accusing her of cheating on him. The state argued to a jury that Lopez was fueled by jealousy and couldn’t […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Accused bosque arsonist pled not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cristina Castorena-Noble, the woman accused of setting a dozen fires in the bosque, has pled not guilty. She was arraigned on six arson charges after police say she intentionally set the fires near 2nd street and Woodward on May 18. She is also charged with battering an Albuquerque Police Department officer. A […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

BCSO deputies investigating homicide on Pajarito Mesa

PAJARITO MESA, N.M. — Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide on the Pajarito Mesa. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called out to the mesa on Wednesday morning for a report of a male who was found dead. The identity of the victim is unknown at...
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque receives $950K grant to expand violence intervention program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is receiving $950,000 over the next 18 months to help curb gun violence in schools. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is providing the grant which will provide more resources for counseling, peer-to-peer support, long-term case management, and intervention. The program began at West Mesa High School, where 16-year-old Andrew […]
El Paso News

El Paso, Albuquerque families invited to DEA family summit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The DEA Administrator has invited an El Paso family and an Albuquerque family to attend the first-ever Family Summit on the Overdose Epidemic. Jennipher Talamantes, a counselor at El Paso ISD, along with Jennifer and David Burke, the Executive Directors of Serenity Mesa Recovery Center in Albuquerque, were the only El Pasoan and New Mexicans invited to meet with Administrator Anne Milgram as part of the first-ever DEA Family Summit on the Overdose Epidemic.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead June 7. They say it happened just before 9 p.m., when officers responded to a call about a pedestrian that had been hit in the area of Mutt Nelson Rd. and Barton Rd. They found a 34-year-old man […]
SANTA FE, NM
Be My Travel Muse

15 of the Best Things to do in Albuquerque

I’ve seen Albuquerque described as a desolate wasteland with little to no tourism appeal. I’m a little suspicious of any such description, because truthfully, I think there’s something interesting about any destination you go to that is far from home. That said, Albuquerque is one of the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Department of Public Safety unveil new storage facility

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Public Safety now has a new, secured storage facility in Santa Fe. Officials held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for the $15.2 million, 31,000 square foot facility. The new facility will give employees a safe and secure place to receive, catalog and preserve vital records and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial delayed for Albuquerque man accused of strangling his fiancé

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for a teachers assistant accused of strangling his fiancé to death was expected to begin Monday, but the state is asking for a delayed start after one of their witnesses tested positive for COVID. Jeremiah Lopez is accused of strangling his fiancé, Krishauna Perez, then sexually assaulting her body back […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP arrests DWI suspect involved in head-on collision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a Clovis man suspected of DWI. David Marquez, 41, hit an NMSP vehicle after a high-speed chase on I-25 in Albuquerque on June 5. Police also arrested the passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Gabriella Ramos. Story continues below. New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy