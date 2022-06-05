Ten people seek positions on Yakima board of health

Lydia Bales passed away on June 2, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Health Care Center. Lydia was born on March 3, 1923 to John and Elizabeth Lang in Eureka, South Dakota. Lydia grew up in Montana and graduated from Plevna High School in 1941. She then attended Eastern Montana College where she received her teaching credentials. After moving to Yakima, she taught elementary school in Ahtanum, and Wapato WA from 1946 to 1951. She loved teaching her students. On June 16, 1946, she married Albert Bales and they made a home in Yakima. Lydia loved the Lord and was an active member in the Union Gap First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school and worked in the nursery during Sunday services. For the last several years Lydia has been a member of the Cross Church in Yakima. Lydia enjoyed traveling the American Southwest and liked to sew, cook and bake. After Albert's retirement, Lydia and her husband wintered in Yuma, AZ where they enjoyed the company of friends and family. Lydia is survived by her sons, Mark (wife Tina) of Yakima and Steve (wife Kimberly) of Marysville, WA, four grandchildren (Matthew, Andrew, Sarah and Cassandra) and four great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA with interment following at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the charity of their choice.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO