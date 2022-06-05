ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ten people seek positions on Yakima board of health

By PHIL FEROLITO Yakima Herald-Republic
Cover picture for the articleTen applicants are vying for two citizen-member positions on the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health. The health board on Thursday finished its last round of interviews with the applicants and is expected to make final selections during a June 9 special meeting. Those selections will be finalized by Yakima County...

Coronavirus

Yakima woman pleads not guilty to federal COVID-19 relief fraud charges. A Yakima woman accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $59,000 in COVID-19 relief funding pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday, acco…. COVID-19 cases on the uptick in Yakima County. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in...
Opinion: Don't be blinded by the promise of solar farms

Ever since irrigation began trickling into the arid Yakima Valley shrub-steppe, this has been prime farm country. Now, as the country tries to wean itself off climate-strangling fossil fuels, Central Washington is planting new crops in response. Wind farms started sprouting up more than a decade ago — and now, developers are sowing the seeds for acres and acres of solar energy farms in eastern Yakima County.
FOX 11 and 41

First Rainbow Crosswalks put in Eastern Washington

YAKIMA, WA – The first rainbow crosswalks to be in Eastern Washington were put in Yakima yesterday on Sgt. Pendleton way and Naches Ave, now having Yakima Pride call the area “The Inclusivity District.”. “We’ve always been in Yakima,” said Joshua Hastings the Vice President of Yakima Pride....
Letters To Editor

Letter: Candidate's platform is straight out of "MIB" To the editor -- Silly me. I thought the "Men in Black" movies were comedies. After reading a letter to the editor endorsing a 4th District co…. To the editor — Yes, we are a “nation of laws.” We’re a nation of...
nbcrightnow.com

Tri-Cities union trades agree to work on Horse Heaven wind farm project

BENTON CITY, Wash. - A 24-mile proposed wind farm project outside of Kennewick city limits is one step closer to approval after it was ruled a consistent use of the land by a state council on May 17. The Washington State Energy Site Evaluation Council (ESFEC) shared that order in May. Now, Tri-Cities union trades are in an agreement with Scout Clean Energy to build it.
ncwlife.com

Someone makes a foamy mess out of Leavenworth fountain

The public fountain outside Leavenworth’s Festhalle became the site of a prank Monday morning when city employees found it full of soap suds. The fountain depicts a Bavarian goatherd and his flock, but that was hard to tell after someone tainted the water with dishwashing detergent. Public works employees...
Crosscut

Washington experiments with guaranteed basic income

With his first guaranteed basic income check, Geno Rosario purchased a cartload full of groceries. As the end of the month crept closer, there was no dread setting in, Rosario didn't need to worry about stretching his paycheck until the next one came. The $500 monthly stipend filled in the gap.
kpq.com

Irrigation Levels in East Wenatchee at 30 Percent of Normal

The East Wenatchee Area is experiencing irrigation problems which are leaving customers with only about 30 percent of their water supply. The Greater Wenatchee Water District provides irrigation to 6,000 acres in the area, and it’s having trouble replacing aging equipment. District Manager Craig Gyselinck says they decided to...
Supply drive Saturday in Yakima to help those without shelter cope with summer heat

Extreme heat can be particularly hard on unsheltered homeless people who often lack the means to stay cool and hydrated. In effort to help those in need through this summer, the Homeless Network of Yakima County has teamed with the Yakima Herald-Republic on an extreme heat supply drive to provide needed items to those who are living on the streets.
ifiberone.com

Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones to step down before end of term

EPHRATA - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones is stepping down as Grant County’s top law enforcement administrator before the end of his term on December 31, 2022. Jones made the announcement on Tuesday morning. “After some soul searching, a lot of discussion and support of my family, and thoughts...
Lydia Bales

Lydia Bales passed away on June 2, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Health Care Center. Lydia was born on March 3, 1923 to John and Elizabeth Lang in Eureka, South Dakota. Lydia grew up in Montana and graduated from Plevna High School in 1941. She then attended Eastern Montana College where she received her teaching credentials. After moving to Yakima, she taught elementary school in Ahtanum, and Wapato WA from 1946 to 1951. She loved teaching her students. On June 16, 1946, she married Albert Bales and they made a home in Yakima. Lydia loved the Lord and was an active member in the Union Gap First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school and worked in the nursery during Sunday services. For the last several years Lydia has been a member of the Cross Church in Yakima. Lydia enjoyed traveling the American Southwest and liked to sew, cook and bake. After Albert's retirement, Lydia and her husband wintered in Yuma, AZ where they enjoyed the company of friends and family. Lydia is survived by her sons, Mark (wife Tina) of Yakima and Steve (wife Kimberly) of Marysville, WA, four grandchildren (Matthew, Andrew, Sarah and Cassandra) and four great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA with interment following at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the charity of their choice.
MyNorthwest.com

Why do 25% of people still litter in Washington state?

It might not be a law anymore, but the push to put garbage bags back in your car to control litter is back. The law requiring litter bags in our cars was repealed in 2004. That’s something we found out a few weeks ago when talking about the on-going litter pickup on Highway 512 in Pierce County. But a good idea is a good idea, and the Washington Department of Ecology is handing out free bags at four Puget Sound Fred Meyer stores. In September, all Fred Meyer’s will carry them.
Yakima woman's case among several Central Washington COVID loan fraud probes

A federal task force is investigating several cases of federal loans for COVID-19 relief in the Tri-Cities area based on fraudulent applications, say federal prosecutors. It reached a $3.2 million settlement with the Hanford nuclear reservation's occupational medicine contractor, HPM Corp., in March but there are other cases of contractors or subcontractors suspected of double dipping, said Dan Fruchter, assistant U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington.
