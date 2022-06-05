Eating crab at restaurants in these states? Make sure it wasn’t recalled for listeria

After the FDA found listeria in Irvington Seafood’s cooking room and on cooking equipment, the Alabama seafood wholesaler recalled 12 batches of 1-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat.”

The crabmeat went to distributors in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia. The Irvington-written, FDA-posted recall notice didn’t give the location of the retail stores or restaurants that bought the crab from those distributors.

So, this could concern stores and restaurants not only in those four states, but Florida (Irvington is about 70 miles from the Florida/Alabama state line) and other states in the southeast.

This involves batch Nos. 130, 131, 132, 134, 137, 139, 141, 144, 145, 146, 148 and 150. If you have these packs of crabmeat, return them to the store or distributor of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can call or email Irvington’s Kammie Richardson at Kammie1101@gmail.com or 251-610-4159.

Listeria kills about 260 of the 1,600 Americans infected each year , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Senior citizens, pregnant women and children under 5 are the most vulnerable to listeria’s worse effects. Listeria can cause stillbirths and miscarriage. Listeria symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, high fever, severe headaches, stomachaches, stiffness, confusion and poor balance.