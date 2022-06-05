ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rare June storm brings measurable rain to Bay Area

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

ksro.com

Heat Wave to Hit Bay Area at End of Work Week

Santa Rosa will be sizzling by the end of the work week. The North Bay will be under an excessive heat watch on Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 98-degrees, but says triple digits are possible. That’s 20-degrees above normal for early June. Temperatures will heat up today, tomorrow, and Friday, before cooling back down to the low 90’s on Saturday. The heat watch could be upgraded to a heat advisory depending on how weather conditions progress.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area begins to swelter as heat wave moves into region

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A high pressure system building over the Pacific began cranking up temperatures across the San Francisco Bay Area Thursday, hours before an excessive heat watch was to go into effect.Thankfully, the National Weather Service has predicted the heat wave and sweltering conditions would be short lived and peak on Friday."Given the warm start to the day and hot temperatures across the interior on Friday, an excessive heat watch remains in effect from 11 a.m.to 10 p.m. for all interior areas away from the coast/bays as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains," the weather service said....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river delivers rare June rain to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- A rare June atmospheric river of weak-to-moderate strength brought some respectable rain to the North Bay and other parts of the region overnight Sunday that will continue into the early afternoon. About an inch of rain has fallen along the Sonoma Coast, with Santa Rosa seeing nearly the equivalent of the entire month of June's average rain in just the past 24 hours. Further south in San Francisco, sprinkles that had drivers using their windshield wipers started shortly before midnight.  KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area   While light rain has fallen across much...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Could Bay Area Home Prices Be Dropping Soon?

Home prices in the Bay Area may start to decline after reaching record highs. Experts say higher mortgage rates may drive down prices in the coming months. The average home price in the Bay Area for April reached $1.3-million while Santa Clara climbed up to $1.8-million. Nearly every home in the Bay Area is at least ten-percent more expensive than a year ago at this time.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Small Earthquake Measuring M2.5 Shakes Near Gilroy: USGS

A preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning just south of Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey. The minor quake, centered about 8 miles southwest of Gilroy, hit at 11:05 a.m., the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
GILROY, CA
The Bold Italic

‘Botox Brunches’ Are a Growing Bay Area Trend. I Went to One

There were mimosas. There were mini muffins. There were coolers of Botox vials waiting to be administered. But the strangest part of the experience? It was surprisingly familiar. Even though needles were going into faces, it didn’t feel any different from other types of public beauty maintenance. The guests...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
globalcirculate.com

Ernie’s Tin Bar in the North Bay will kick you out if you’re on the phone

Some 20 minutes after opening on the Friday afternoon ahead of a holiday weekend, Ernie’s Tin Bar at the tip of the Bay Area is starting to lose its open bar stools. The seats are filling up with clients that vary in appearance. Some look like the wine-and-cheese crowd in fancy hats, while others lean more towards salt-of-the-earth types who refer to the bartenders by their first name and toss liar’s dice in the back garage.
RESTAURANTS
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Half Moon Bay, California

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Visions of moonlight glistening on the bay and candlelight dinners with the sound of the waves lapping onto the shore while eating delicious seafood meals are all part of the experience of visiting Half Moon Bay.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to brush fire along Highway 101

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire burning a hillside near U.S. Highway 101 on Wednesday morning in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. In a Twitter post about 10:30 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said the blaze was along southbound Highway 101near the Cesar Chavez off-ramp and that no […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Brush fire prompts evacuations in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A vegetation fire briefly prompted evacuations in San Rafael Monday evening. Officials said the fire is affecting the 200 block of Highland and Summit avenues. The fire was first reported just after 10 p.m. The evacuation warning came about 10 minutes later. The fire was said...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hundreds of San Francisco residents remain displaced from water-leak at luxury high rise

Hundreds of residents have been displaced from a high-rise luxury apartment complex in San Francisco after a water leak in the upper floors of the tower. Videos shared with KTVU by residents appear to show water running down walls in a stairwell and water pooling in the hallways of the apartment. A water leak on Friday afternoon forced a mandatory evacuation of the building.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area Real Estate: Housing Market Cooling Down

The Bay Area real estate market is hot, but experts say we are experiencing a slight cool down. KTVU's Alex Savidge speaks with realtor and foudning member of The Agency Jared Higgins about what we can expect this summer.

