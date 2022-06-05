Rare June storm brings measurable rain to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- A rare June atmospheric river of weak-to-moderate strength brought some respectable rain to the North Bay and other parts of the region overnight Sunday that will continue into the early afternoon. About an inch of rain has fallen along the Sonoma Coast, with Santa Rosa seeing nearly the equivalent of the entire month of June's average rain in just the past 24 hours. Further south in San Francisco, sprinkles that had drivers using their windshield wipers started shortly before midnight. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area While light rain has fallen across much...

