Squirrel causes 4,000 Prior Lake households to lose power Sunday

After mosquitoes nearly vanished during last year's drought, the unwelcome return of the blood-thirsty bugs is catching some Twin Cities residents off guard. The current rise in mosquitoes — brought on by last month's heavy rainfall — is prompting many phone calls to the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District.
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — A few thousand residents southwest of the Twin Cities lost power Sunday morning because of a squirrel interfering with equipment.
The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said a squirrel “in contact with the substation equipment” caused the power outage in Prior Lake around 7 a.m.
About 4,000 people were affected. Power was restored around 8 a.m., MVEC said.
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - They are cute, and they may look abandoned, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says if you see a baby fawn, leave it alone. According to officials with the DNR, there has been a recent influx in calls regarding what some believe are abandoned fawns. Experts say staying hidden and by itself for most of the day is how little fawns survive their first couple weeks on Earth.
I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say an oven fire at a popular restaurant in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood was contained Wednesday morning.
The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to Bar la Grassa around 6 a.m.
The department said the oven fire was extinguished and did not spread beyond the stove. No one was injured.
The city’s Health Department was called because of the use of a fire extinguisher. The fire’s cause is being investigated.
A 5-year-old boy who trapped under a boat that was struck by a barge on the Mississippi River in Red Wing remains in the pediatric intensive care unit at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The barge collided with the stalled boat at about 5:45 p.m. Friday near the Ole Miss...
MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera.
The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace.
But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure.
“It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said.
Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following.
DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers.
“The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.”
DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard.
If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
A 20-year-old Mounds View man died in a crash in the southern Twin Cities metro area on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Quinn Jeffrey Milles was driving a Honda motorcycle northbound on Highway 13 in Savage at about 1:30 p.m. when he collided with a Toyota Avalon car that was being driven southbound on the highway by an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman.
(Red Wing, MN) -- A five-year-old boy is improving after he nearly drowned when his family's boat stalled and was hit by a barge. Rachel Koenig said on a CaringBridge website Monday that her son Vincent's brain scans were normal and that the boy is trying to move his extremities. He remains in critical condition.
(FOX 9) - More than 150 trees have been marked for removal along Cleveland Avenue in both Falcon Heights and St. Paul, but before they’re gone tree lovers will hold a funeral for them – or perhaps a celebration. According to Ramsey County officials, Cleveland Avenue will be...
MINNEAPOLIS — Among the Midwest travel destinations that are awaiting tourists this summer are a natural adventure park in the Dells, mountain bike trails on the North Shore, and a luxury cruise that doesn't require an ocean. Here are five experiences to consider before the season gets away from you.
A repaired water main pipeline on Minnetonka Boulevard in St. Louis Park. Courtesy of Bolton & Menk. After back-to-back water main breaks caused St. Louis Park homes to flood with sewage twice in less than two weeks, city officials are moving forward with a plan to reimburse property owners. "It's...
Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — There will be no Ramsey County Fair this summer.
It was slated to happen next month in Maplewood, but organizers announced Tuesday it’s been called off.
“The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial challenges that could not be resolved to put on a quality, enjoyable and safe Fair experience for the residents of Ramsey County,” Fair Board President Ron Suiter wrote in a letter to the county.
Suiter said the board “will soon begin planning for a stellar Ramsey County Fair experience in 2023.”
This Shorewood mansion really comes into its own as the weather turns warm, with its main level living areas opening up to panoramic views of Lake Minnetonka. The just-listed, 5,805 square-foot home at 25501 Birch Bluff Road is situated on the southern shore of Upper Lake Minnetonka, and is on the market for $5.75 million.
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a bear in a tree in Zimmerman Tuesday.
“We are aware of the bear in a tree in a residential area in Zimmerman. Please stay away from the area,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
(credit: Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office)
The bear is not a threat, the sheriff’s office said, “but crowds of people coming to the area won’t help.”
The Department of Natural Resources is helping to monitor the situation.
It was a long and cold winter and by the sounds of some recent headlines, it seems that we all went a little stir-crazy during it and are now acting out. The latest crime story making headlines is a sad one and it all took place in Minnesota in a Taco Bell parking lot.
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash between a motorcyclist and a car in Coon Rapids Tuesday night.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane.
A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said.
The motorcyclist died at the scene, and the driver of the car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The crash is being investigated.
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
An "electrolyzer" produces renewable hydrogen at a CenterPoint Energy plant in Minneapolis. Courtesy of CenterPoint Energy. Minnesota's largest natural gas utility has launched a pilot project to produce "green" hydrogen and explore how the zero-carbon energy resource performs as a substitute for conventional natural gas. CenterPoint Energy launched the pilot...
Comments / 3