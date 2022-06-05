Squirrel causes 4,000 Prior Lake households to lose power Sunday

A squirrel caused almost 4,000 households in Prior Lake to lose power Sunday morning.

The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative reported that the households lost power at around 7 a.m.

The cause of the outage?

Per the MVEC outage page: "A squirrel was in contact with the substation equipment."

Power was restored just over an hour later, with MVEC crews having to carry out some "power switching" to get affected households up and running.

There is no word as to what became of the squirrel.