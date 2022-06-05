ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Man killed his girlfriend before turning gun on himself, SC coroner says

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 3 days ago

A South Carolina woman died Saturday after she was shot by her boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Lacey Toole, a 34-year-old Warrenville resident, was killed, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.

Her boyfriend, who has not been publicly identified, is still alive, according to Ables. The boyfriend is being treated at Augusta University Medical Center and is in critical condition, the coroner said.

The incident happened Friday, according to the release.

At about 7:45 p.m., Aiken County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Pelzer Street , Ables said. That’s in Warrenville, near Augusta Road in the Langley Pond area.

When they arrived, deputies found Toole in the front yard, and determined she had been shot, according to the release. The man was found on the front porch of the home also suffering from a gunshot wound, Ables said.

Both were taken to the hospital in Augusta, Georgia, where Toole died shortly after midnight, according to the release.

Investigators determined the man shot Toole during a domestic violence incident, then he shot himself, Ables said.

An autopsy will be performed Monday in Newberry, according to the coroner.

There was no word on any criminal charges the man will face, should he recover from his injuries, but the shooting continues to be investigated by the coroner’s office and sheriff’s office.

This was the second deadly domestic violence incident in Aiken County in a two-day span.

Yoni Vargas, 37, is believed to have shot and killed his wife, Rosa Salguero-Landaverde, 33, before dying by suicide from the same gun, according to Ables.

That shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the couple’s Aiken home in the 3800 block of Summerhill Avenue , Ables said. That incident is also still under investigation.

Comments / 4

Debra Nettles
3d ago

this is sad so much violence we just never know what can trigger someone and we never really tuely know a person we think that we marry or love people have different triggers these last 2 years has been hell on every one but it's not a excuse to kill but it was a reason to go seek help counseling not allow things to build up inside and anger or situations to exode where it ends badly I'm so hurt for every one the women the families it's just was a better way than death and distrustuction know body wins every one loses ❤️ why do men think they have to keep the woman from being with any one else by taking her life

Reply
2
