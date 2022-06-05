ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Sunday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

numberfire.com

J.D. Davis sent to Mets' bench on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Davis will take a break after Pete Alonso was moved to first base and Nick Plummer was named New York's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Davis has...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jermaine Palacios sitting for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Jermaine Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Palacios will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nick Gordon starting at shortstop. Gordon will bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Gordon for 8.1...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Twins' Nick Gordon batting ninth on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Gordon will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and New York. Jermaine Palacios moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gordon for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Gleyber Torres sitting for New York on Tuesday

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Torres will move to the bench on Tuesday with Giancarlo Stanton returning to the lineup in the designated hitter role. Stanton will bat fourth versus right-hander Cole Sands and the Twins.
MLB
numberfire.com

Update: Tarik Skubal now expected to start for Detroit following weather delay

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skubal was originally scratched due to concerns over the weather for Tuesday's clash with the Pirates. After the start of the game was pushed back to 9:10 PM, he is once again expected to make his scheduled start. Wily Peralta will not start.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Nomar Mazara starting on Monday for Padres

San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Mazara is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. Our models project Mazara for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Gleyber Torres operating second base on Wednesday evening

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Torres will man second base after DJ LeMahieu was moved to third, Josh Donaldson was named Wednesday's designated hitter, Giancarlo Stanton was shifted to right field, and Joey Gallo was rested. In a matchup...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Angels' Juan Lagares batting seventh on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lagares will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Garrett Whitlock and Boston. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lagares for 7.5 FanDuel points...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Justin Verlander. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (elbow) questionable for Warriors' Wednesday Game 3 matchup

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 Finals contest against the Boston Celtics. In his Finals' debut this postseason, Payton II registered 24 effective minutes off the bench with an impressive positive 15 +/- mark. Expect the 29-year old to play a similar second unit role against a Boston team allowing 17.2 opposing points off turnovers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf hitting third for Giants on Wednesday night

San Francisco Giants utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ruf will take over at first after Wilmer Flores was rested against San Francisco's division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Antonio Senzatela, our models project Ruf to score 10.8 FanDuel points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola catching for Padres on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Nola will catch for right-hander Yu Darvish on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 6.8...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver on Minnesota bench Tuesday in Game 1

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Diaz will catch for right-hander German Marquez on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Brian Serven returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 6.9 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Austin Slater returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 10.9 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Brandon Crawford batting fifth on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Crawford will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Thairo Estrada moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Orioles designate Chris Owings for assignment

The Baltimore Orioles designated infielder Chris Owings for assignment. The Orioles moved Owings off the 40-man roster to clear a spot for relieve Austin Voth. Owings, 30, appeared in 27 games for Baltimore this season. Owings averaged 3.3 FanDuel points per game for the Orioles while slashing .107/.254/.143 with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ehire Adrianza batting eighth for Washington on Wednesday

Washington Nationals infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Adrianza will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Maikel Franco moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.5 FanDuel points on...
MLB

