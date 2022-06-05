ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giancarlo Stanton sitting for Yankees on Sunday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Gleyber Torres sitting for New York on Tuesday

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Torres will move to the bench on Tuesday with Giancarlo Stanton returning to the lineup in the designated hitter role. Stanton will bat fourth versus right-hander Cole Sands and the Twins.
MLB
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis sent to Mets' bench on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Davis will take a break after Pete Alonso was moved to first base and Nick Plummer was named New York's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Davis has...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Update: Tarik Skubal now expected to start for Detroit following weather delay

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skubal was originally scratched due to concerns over the weather for Tuesday's clash with the Pirates. After the start of the game was pushed back to 9:10 PM, he is once again expected to make his scheduled start. Wily Peralta will not start.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Sports
numberfire.com

Yankees' Gleyber Torres operating second base on Wednesday evening

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Torres will man second base after DJ LeMahieu was moved to third, Josh Donaldson was named Wednesday's designated hitter, Giancarlo Stanton was shifted to right field, and Joey Gallo was rested. In a matchup...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Allen Lazard skipping Packers' mandatory minicamp

Green Bay Packers restricted free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard is not at the team's mandatory minicamp. The Packers offered a second-round tender to Lazard in March, but he hasn't signed it and therefore isn't on the roster, so the receiver technically isn't required to be present for the mandatory workouts. Assuming that the two sides work out a deal, Lazard is expected to open the year as Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Jermaine Palacios sitting for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Jermaine Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Palacios will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nick Gordon starting at shortstop. Gordon will bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Gordon for 8.1...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Twins' Nick Gordon batting ninth on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Gordon will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and New York. Jermaine Palacios moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gordon for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Giancarlo Stanton
numberfire.com

Angels' Juan Lagares batting seventh on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lagares will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Garrett Whitlock and Boston. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lagares for 7.5 FanDuel points...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Justin Verlander. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (elbow) questionable for Warriors' Wednesday Game 3 matchup

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 Finals contest against the Boston Celtics. In his Finals' debut this postseason, Payton II registered 24 effective minutes off the bench with an impressive positive 15 +/- mark. Expect the 29-year old to play a similar second unit role against a Boston team allowing 17.2 opposing points off turnovers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver on Minnesota bench Tuesday in Game 1

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman batting second on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gorman will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Edmundo Sosa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gorman for 9.1 FanDuel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tarik Skubal on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 9.0 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Alek Thomas sitting for Arizona on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Thomas will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jordan Luplow starting in right field. Luplow will bat sixth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. numberFire's models project Luplow for 12.5...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jake Hager batting eighth for Arizona on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jake Hager is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hager will start at third base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Josh Rojas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hager for 7.4 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Austin Nola catching for Padres on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Nola will catch for right-hander Yu Darvish on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 6.8...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada sitting for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Estrada will move to the bench on Tuesday with Brandon Crawford starting at shortstop. Crawford will bat fifth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.6...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rockies' Elehuris Montero batting seventh on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Montero will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Ryan McMahon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Montero for 6.7 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO

