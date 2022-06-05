ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Family remembers teen football player who was shot-and-killed in Charlotte

WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedic confirmed that one person was shot and killed in...

www.wbtv.com

fox46.com

2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 17-year-old in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Harding University High School student and a 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in west Charlotte, CMPD said. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots in the 5700 block of Leake Street around 12 p.m. Saturday, June...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man shot, killed in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Tuckaseegee Road where they found a man, later identified as 33-year-old Addison Lipscomb, suffering […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Find 33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man dead in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on Tuckaseegee Road. At the scene, officers located a man suffering...
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Man found shot to death near west Charlotte church

Crews are working on replacing the power pole in the pre-dawn hours, but the road will be shut down for several hours. Motorcyclist dies in crash on S.C. 55 in York County, troopers say. Updated: 5 hours ago. The crash happened on S.C. 55 and Laurelwood Drive in York County.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 42

Hospital worker dies after struck in groin by patient in South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. (WGHP) — A hospital worker is dead after he was injured by a woman who was allegedly trying to escape the hospital during a court-ordered visit, according to the Sumter Police Department. On May 27, officers say Imani Cox, 27, was in Prisma Health Tuomey for a court-ordered evaluation. According to police, Cox […]
SUMTER, SC
WBTV

Police say one person died in accidental shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed in Salisbury this week as the result of an accidental shooting. Police in Salisbury have now identified the victim as Sebastian Tayez Johnson. Investigators say Johnson accidentally shot himself in the head at a location in the 100 block of Clancy...
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Matthews police looking for man accused of robbing several local GameStops

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police in Matthews are asking for help find a man accused of stealing from multiple GameStops across the Charlotte area. Investigators say the suspected man is responsible for going into several of the stores with a gun and robbing them. The locations include GameStops in Charlotte, Rock Hill, Indian Trail and most recently, the location on Matthews Township Parkway on Sunday.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Police: 17-year-old dies in weekend shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified a teen who was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte on Saturday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Leake Street, which is near the entrance of an apartment complex. Police say the victim was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two teens shot and killed in 2 weeks in Charlotte

Seale tells WBTV she transferred two-thousand dollars to who she believed to be the homeowner and was told to come back to sign the lease with him in-person. On 78th anniversary of D-Day, family members of those who took part in the invasion reflect on that day. Updated: 11 minutes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man found dead at South Carolina park

Authorities investigating homicide that happened near fishing pier at York County, S.C. park. The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Terron Hubert, of Clover. High school student, 15-year-old arrested for the murder of teen in west Charlotte. Updated: 1 hour ago. Andy Hernandez was shot and...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Police searching for suspect in Rock Hill drive-by shooting

Seale tells WBTV she transferred two-thousand dollars to who she believed to be the homeowner and was told to come back to sign the lease with him in-person. On 78th anniversary of D-Day, family members of those who took part in the invasion reflect on that day. Updated: 18 minutes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing woman last seen at NC restaurant

LAKE LURE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Lure Police Department has found a missing woman who was last seen working inside a restaurant in May. Police say Redonna Jean Purlee, 48, was last seen on May 23 at a Lake Lure restaurant doing work with Recovery Ventures Treatment Program.
LAKE LURE, NC
fox46.com

Body found along Sunset Rd in north Charlotte declared homicide: Police

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man found dead last Wednesday morning in north Charlotte was murdered, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Michael Vincent Simmons, 67, police said. His family has been notified of his death. BE THE...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Man Dead In North Charlotte, Homicide Investigation Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive in north Charlotte Wednesday morning. Officers responded to Sunset Road, nearby Beatties Ford Road, around 7 a.m. after receiving a service call for an unresponsive man. Upon arrival, officers and Medic pronounced the victim, identified as 67-year-old Michael Simmons, dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gaston County mother loses thousands after rental scam

On 78th anniversary of D-Day, family members of those who took part in the invasion reflect on that day. 78 years ago today Allied forces embarked on what General Dwight D. Eisenhower called ‘The Great Crusade’ that would ultimately lead to the defeat of the Nazis and victory in World War Two.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Homeless man's death being investigated as homicide

Former Myers Park HS student files lawsuit over handling of reported rape, sexual assault. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Serena Evans, was filed in federal court in Charlotte on Wednesday. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Salisbury Police Department recently earned an $800,000 grant for crime prevention in the city’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC

