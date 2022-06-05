ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

One dead after morning crash

By Julie Dunphy
 3 days ago

SOUTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County.

State police say 50-year-old Leslie Gingrich was driving along Fair road in South Manheim Township just after 11 o’clock Saturday morning.

According to PSP Gingrich lost control of the bike when she tried to avoid a hole in the road.

Gingrich was taken to the hospital where she later died

