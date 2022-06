Jon Heyman of The New York Post and MLB Network believes that New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge should be the highest-paid position player in MLB. The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball in the first one-third of the season, as they are 40-15, which is good enough for a 3.5-game lead over any other MLB team. The best player on the best team has been Aaron Judge, who has been the best hitter in the sport.

