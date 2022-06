BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 28-year-old man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after being shot at Huffs gas station on Maple Ave. Officers said the shooting happened around 4:15p.m. on Tuesday. Officers said the suspect is a white man with long dreads. He was driving a newer model white Kia Forte. The car went eastbound on I-40. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department (336)-229-3500.

