Bucky Brooks names Denzel Ward in his top 5 cornerbacks

By Jared Mueller
 3 days ago
While the AFC North may still be a run-oriented conference, the passing attacks of Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are still forces to be reckoned with. The AFC as a whole is on another level with an elite list of quarterbacks for the 2022 season.

While defense doesn’t win championships to the same degree anymore, the Cleveland Browns have prioritized some important positions on that side of the ball. After drafting Greg Newsome II and Martin (M.J.) Emerson with their first picks in back-to-back drafts (first and third round, respectively), the Browns signed Denzel Ward to a big extension this offseason.

While Myles Garrett is the key to the defense, it is obvious that Cleveland’s front office values the secondary greatly.

According to Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network, the Browns locked up the second best cornerback in all of the NFL when they extended Ward:

Ramsey has been considered the top corner in the NFL for a couple of years while Ward rarely gets mentioned in the conversation. Brooks placing Ward about J.C. Jackson, who signed a big deal this offseason in free agency, and Jaire Alexander, whose extension just barely eclipsed Ward’s, puts three AFC corners together on the list.

With Newsome blossoming as a rookie, Greedy Williams back for one more year and Emerson providing depth, Ward has a great stable of corners with him. Staying healthy and continuing to develop will be key for the former Ohio State Buckeye great to continue to ascend. Off the field, Ward continues to be an important part of the community.

