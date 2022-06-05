Local School Districts Offer Summer Feeding Options for Children

This summer, Cullman County Schools and Cullman City Schools will offer feeding options for children eighteen years and younger. The meals will be served on a first-come and first-served basis.

The Summer Food Service Program is a part of the Alabama State Department of Education. The Break for a Break program looks to feed those who need healthy meals in Alabama, from school students to children and adults in daycare centers to those who depend on local food pantries.

The Cullman City Schools will be offering complimentary breakfast and lunch meal pickup on June 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM. Meals will be limited.

The Cullman County Schools will be offering hot daily meal pickup at limited locations. Hot meal pickup will start on June 6th and last until July 12th, served Monday through Thursday. Breakfast and Lunch times vary from place to place, so make sure you verify what time meals are served at your school. Students or parents can pick up hot meals at Cold Springs, Fairview, Good Hope Primary, Hanceville, Harmony, Holly Pond, Vinemont, Welti, and West Point.

Additionally, Harmony and Fairview are offering for you to be able to pick up bulk meals on Wednesdays during June from 11 AM until 1 PM.