Omos and MVP began a new rivalry with The Dirty Dawgs – Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode – on Monday’s WWE RAW, and there’s a reason for the new feud. Omos defeated Cedric Alexander on RAW in revenge for Alexander’s interference in the battle at WWE Hell In a Cell on Sunday, which saw Bobby Lashley defeat Omos and MVP in a handicap match. Following the victory on RAW, Kevin Patrick interviewed a returning Roode and Ziggler on the platform near the stage, as Omos and MVP exited. The Dirty Dawgs announced their return to RAW, but MVP soon cut them off by grabbing the mic and yelling at the two returning Superstars. Ziggler then superkicked MVP off the platform and into the arms of Omos down below. The segment concluded with Omos and MVP chasing The Dirty Dawgs backstage.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO