Capitol Report: Two men pay for Sen. Murphy’s lunch as a thank you for his work on gun violence

By Jon Rosen
WTNH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTNH) – Our U.S. Senators are just like us! Running around from event to event, getting a bite to eat...

www.wtnh.com

Comments / 25

JoJo Smith
3d ago

what work on gun violence...all he wants to do is make law abiding citizens defenseless victims and give violent criminals virtually no punishment

Reply(1)
19
MomKnoze
3d ago

Hey, why don't you start by arresting Biden's kid for his firearm felony and arresting and convicting the drug felons running the streets. Then we'll see if there's really a problem with legal firearm holders.

Reply(4)
16
AP_000820.e24b5d89579741dc9f48fa86cf96c15b.2332
3d ago

They should ask for a refund this is the same person that did not want arm security or police officers in school wow how do people forget about that please respond back to me everyone thank you for your time

Reply
7
Register Citizen

After ‘historic’ vote, Connecticut’s Ethan’s Law faces challenge to become national standard

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The parents of Ethan Song, the Guilford teen who died in 2018 while handling an unsecured gun, are hoping proposed federal gun reform legislation that includes provisions from Connecticut’s “Ethan’s Law” will move forward in the House and the Senate in the wake of the Uvalde elementary school shootings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Republican candidate for governor wants attorney general’s office to investigate Lamont ad

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Republican challenger for Connecticut governor wants the state attorney general’s office to investigate an advertisement posted online by the current governor. Bob Stefanowski asked Attorney General William Tong to investigate the Lamont Administration for violating Connecticut’s marijuana advertising laws. Stefanowski said that on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Feds: Hartford man indicted for shootout at memorial service

A federal grand jury has indicted a Hartford man on a gun charge, after investigators allege he returned fire during a shooting at a memorial gathering in April. Kejuan Williams, 29, was charged by the indictment on May 24 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Williams’ criminal history includes several felony convictions, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm under state and federal laws, according to the office.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol and Newington Neighborhoods Receive White Supremacist Fliers

A white supremacist group is actively trying to recruit people in many communities around the state. This week, people in Bristol and Newington, found paper solicitations from the New England Nationalist Social Club scattered in streets and personal property in various neighborhoods. In Bristol Monday, homeowners on Ohio Street were...
NEWINGTON, CT
MassLive.com

AG’s office finds no violation yet, but warns Westfield councilor on meeting rules

WESTFIELD — Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth Carnes Flynn sent a determination letter to Russellville Road resident Tammatha Brudzinski on June 6 regarding the Open Meeting Law complaint she filed against the Westfield City Council and Councilor Brent Bean on April 7. The AG’s office declined to review the complaint, but also expressed concern about some of the statements Bean made.
WESTFIELD, MA
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES OFFICE OF HEALTH STRATEGY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR VICTORIA VELTRI TO LEAVE STATE SERVICE

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Connecticut Office of Health Strategy Executive Director Victoria Veltri will be stepping down from her role in state government at the end of this month to pursue a new professional opportunity. Veltri has accepted a position as executive director of the Malta House of Care, a private, nonprofit medical clinic that provides high-quality, free primary healthcare to uninsured adults in Greater Hartford.
Reason.com

New Haven's Removal of Columbus Statue from Public Park Isn't a First Amendment Violation

From Friday's decision by Judge Janet C. Hall (D. Conn.) in American Italian Women for Greater New Haven v. City of New Haven:. [T]he Columbus statue is government speech and, as such, AIW has no cognizable free speech interest in it. Indeed, the Supreme Court has directly foreclosed such a claim. In Pleasant Grove City, Utah v. Summum (2009), the Court "held that the messages of permanent monuments in a public park constituted government speech, even when the monuments were privately funded and donated." Where a city is "communicat[ing] governmental messages," as is the case here, it is "free to choose the [monument it displays] without the constraints of the First Amendment's Free Speech Clause." This is in contrast to when a city opens up a space "for citizens to express their own views," thereby creating a public forum and subjecting that forum to First Amendment constraints.
NEW HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

Time is running out on key East-West Rail development as Gov. Charlie Baker hopes Mass. doesn’t lose out on federal funds

As time dwindles for state lawmakers to establish a transit authority that would become the backbone of East-West commuter rail linking together Eastern and Western Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday he hopes the framework comes together before the commonwealth forfeits its opportunity to capitalize on federal infrastructure dollars. But...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Connecticut

South Windsor Town Council to Debate Gun Ordinance

Gun safety reform is on the agenda in South Windsor on Monday. It comes as the number of mass shootings around the country continue to rise. South Windsor's town council is taking a closer look at their gun laws. The ordinance is up for debate at the Town Hall. It...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Today in History: U.S. Supreme Court Rejects CT Contraception Ban

It was on this date 57 years ago that the U.S. Supreme Court made a decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, a Connecticut case that contributed to the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. On June 7, 1965, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 7-2 vote struck down a Connecticut law...
Journal Inquirer

Man gets time served for Enfield bank robbery

An Enfield man accepted a plea bargain this week in which he was convicted of robbing the local branch of Chase Bank in December by claiming to have a bomb. The man, Anthony P. Daglio, who is in his early 40s and has listed an address on Donna Street, was sentenced to five months in prison for the first-degree robbery, online court records show.
Eyewitness News

Officials, activists call for changes to Kinneytown Dam in Seymour

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – A group of elected leaders joined environmental activists to renew their calls for action on a Seymour dam. The Kinneytown Dam has long been blamed for killing several species of fish in the Naugatuck River. For the last ten years, Kevin Zak of the Naugatuck...

