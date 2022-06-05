ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buttigieg says Democrats should recognize economic challenges families are facing

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
 3 days ago
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday that his own party needs to start recognizing the economic challenges families are currently facing ahead of the November’s midterm elections.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” moderator George Stephanopoulos asked Buttigieg about his advice for Democrats heading to the midterm election. Buttigieg replied that his party should focus on the struggles families are facing in today’s economy.

“You’re a veteran of the presidential campaign trail. What’s your advice to Democrats who are facing the voters this year in the face of those high prices?” Stephanopoulus asked Buttigieg.

“The first step is to recognize that this is a real challenge that we’re all facing, that families are feeling that pain and that we’re acting on it,” Buttigieg replied.

Buttigieg said issues Republicans are focused on “doesn’t really speak much to inflation” slamming proposals that he said would raise taxes on lower middle class families.

“It’s a very clear difference in strategies here against some very challenging economic problems,” he said.

President Biden’s handling of the economy has gotten consistently low ratings in recent polls as the country faces record-high inflation and continued supply chain issues that started during the pandemic. Consumer spending, however, continues to sky rocket while the unemployment rate remains low.

America first
3d ago

Peter. The democrats are the reason inflation is high and everyone is struggling to keep their heads above water. Not to mention, food shortages and sky high gas prices. When politicians forget they are elected to work for the people, everyone of you will be voted out.

Tammy Burman
3d ago

They'd only campaign on promises to help families and government caused inflation, as soon as its over they're back to their own agendas and as we've seen it doesn't include American citizens.

Gail Ann Schmaus
3d ago

So absolutely correct!!! There should have been plans in place to execute on replacements before hw signed an executive order to take everything out. And I would like to know how it is possible for one man to decide the most dangerous border in our country should be a free for all!

POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
