Scalise says red flag laws are ‘unconstitutional’

By Brad Dress
The Hill
 3 days ago
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Sunday said he does not support legislation on red flag laws, calling them “unconstitutional” and a non-solution to a broader debate on how to curb gun violence.

Scalise told “Fox News Sunday” host John Roberts that red flag laws, implemented in 19 states across the U.S., are unconstitutional because authorities violate a Second Amendment right to bear arms when they seize firearms from an individual a court deems is a threat.

“They literally come into your house and take away your gun without you even knowing that there was some kind of proceeding where somebody said, ‘Oh, I think that gun might be a threat,'” the lawmaker said. “Maybe somebody thought taking away a gun from a 19 year old is going to solve a problem. It happens to be unconstitutional.”

A bipartisan group of senators began meeting last week to draft potential legislation in the hopes of addressing an alarming rise in mass shootings this year, including a gunman who killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last month.

Legislation on a national red flag law system, as well as universal background checks, are among the potential bipartisan solutions lawmakers could pass to fight back against gun violence. Polls show a majority of Americans supports such measures.

But Scalise joins a number of conservative GOP lawmakers and ardent Second Amendment defenders who disagree with red flag laws and who say mental health and other societal ills should be a priority in combating gun violence.

“Focus on the root cause of the problem,” Scalise told Roberts on Sunday. “Any immediate visceral reaction of Democrats in Washington is to go after the rights of gun owners in America — law abiding citizens using guns to defend themselves.”

Comments / 1430

Robert Lum
3d ago

and he is right. they are. not only is the presumption of innocence ignored but the confiscation of property without due process is certainly unconstitutional

Reply(190)
285
Viva Satire!
3d ago

House Republicans: Protecting guns, Gun Manufacturer Profits, and Gun Lobby Campaign Donations over the lives of Americans! Vote them out in November and 2024.

Reply(429)
206
Joe Reed
3d ago

They clearly are, as they take away people's right to due process. But the left only looks at the Constitution as an obstacle to get around. They dont really care what it says.

Reply(40)
91
POLITICO

14 senators missed their first vote after being away from Washington for a week and a half over the Memorial Day holiday.

They were voting on an Air Force nominee, who advanced 69-17. What happened: It wasn't a vote on major legislation or anything — rather a procedural hurdle on Air Force nominee Alex Wagner — but it's still quite striking that more than a dozen members of the Senate missed their first vote back after a week and a half away from D.C. Here's the tally — 14 missed it.
