Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team arrests Clackamas couple who are believed to supply the Central Oregon region with illegal drugsTwo Clackamas County residents who are believed to be trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon were arrested during a traffic stop in Redmond Wednesday. According to a police report, on June 1, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE) concluded a short-term investigation with the arrest of Johnny Stavrakis, age 39, and his wife, Martha Stavrakis, age 42, both of Gladstone. During a concurrent investigation, drug agents identified the husband and wife as fentanyl traffickers in the Central...

1 DAY AGO