Geneva man faces incest, sexual conduct against child charges

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the New York State Police in Canandaigua said they arrested a male Geneva resident for sexual conduct against a child in the first degree on Saturday.

58-year-old Andrew E. Jensen was also charged with incest in the third degree which is a class E felony.

Jensen was processed and arraigned at Ontario County CAP in front of Honorable Judge Schaertl. NYSP said Jensen was released to pretrial services with an electronic monitoring bracelet.

