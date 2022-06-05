ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva man faces incest, sexual conduct against child charges

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0HQb_0g19qZLg00

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the New York State Police in Canandaigua said they arrested a male Geneva resident for sexual conduct against a child in the first degree on Saturday.

58-year-old Andrew E. Jensen was also charged with incest in the third degree which is a class E felony.

Jensen was processed and arraigned at Ontario County CAP in front of Honorable Judge Schaertl. NYSP said Jensen was released to pretrial services with an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Batavia woman pleads guilty to COVID fraud

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Genesee County woman has pleaded guilty in connection to COVID fraud, federal officials announced Wednesday. According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 37-year-old Danielle Tooley of Batavia pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges that carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Prosecutors say […]
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canandaigua, NY
Crime & Safety
Geneva, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Geneva, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incest#Violent Crime#The New York State Police#Nysp#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Gates police investigate gunpoint carjacking

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after an armed carjacking in Gates Tuesday morning. According to Gates police, officers were called to Poplar Gardens at Spencerport Road around 4:30 a.m. They found a man who they believe was hit in the head with a firearm during a gunpoint carjacking. The victim told investigators he […]
GATES, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy