One vehicle hit during Saturday night shooting

Erie Police are investigating reports of shots fired on Saturday night. During this shooting, at least one vehicle was hit.

Calls for this shooting came in around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Police, this incident was in the neighborhood of East 24th and Perry Streets.

It is currently unclear how many rounds were fired off, but at this point police do not believe that anyone was injured during this shooting.

Police are attempting to determine if the owner of the vehicle was the target of the shooting, or just an innocent bystander.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

