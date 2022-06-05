Joe Cordina: What does a new world champion do after his big night?

Joe Cordina produced the biggest punch in Welsh boxing history to become world champion, says fighter-turned-trainer Gary Lockett. Cordina claimed the IBF super-featherweight title as he stunned Kenichi Ogawa with a second-round knockout in Cardiff on Saturday. The Welshman floored Ogawa with a memorable right hook. "I have been thinking...
South African lightweight Simiso Buthelezi has died after suffering bleeding on the brain following a boxing bout at the weekend in Durban. The 24-year-old faced compatriot Siphesihle Mntungwa for the WBF All Africa lightweight title on Sunday, but the 10-round contest was stopped by the referee after Buthelezi appeared to shadow box an invisible opponent.
Date: Thursday, 9 June Time: 19:00 BST Venue: Stadio Olimpico. Coverage: Live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app. Dina Asher-Smith says American legend Allyson Felix has been an inspiration as they prepare for Thursday's 200m Diamond League race in Rome. Felix, who has won 20 major...
Comments / 0