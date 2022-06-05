ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS News poll: Can mass shootings be prevented, and if so, how?

By Jennifer De Pinto, Anthony Salvanto, Fred Backus
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Americans continue to favor stricter gun laws, but feel that getting them passed is stymied by big money and inaction by politicians. And Americans say the nation's gun debate — no matter where they stand on it — is influenced more by partisanship than public safety. Polling shows they're partly...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 3

