ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Off-Duty Whittier Police Officer Killed in Motorcycle Crash

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Whittier police officer has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Lynwood. “It is with great sadness that our department mourns the passing of Officer Lanell Whitfield, who was involved in an off-duty traffic collision earlier...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

One Killed, Two Wounded in Shooting Near South Gate

One man was killed and two others injured in what authorities are calling a gang-related shooting Tuesday evening in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Gate. The shooting was reported just before 6:35 p.m. at a liquor store in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, near the Metro A (Blue)...
SOUTH GATE, CA
mynewsla.com

CHP Reports One Killed in Glendora Crash That Trapped Victim

One person was killed in a crash in Glendora Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:48 a.m. to Glendora Mountain Road and Mile Marker 6.50 where they found a black Miata far down an embankment with a person trapped inside. The person was pronounced dead at...
GLENDORA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 18, Fatally Shot Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa Identified

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 18-year-old man who was shot to death while spray painting graffiti in Azusa. The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Noble Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed Andrew Hidalgo of Azusa...
AZUSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
Lynwood, CA
Crime & Safety
Whittier, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lynwood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

LASD: Armed Man Arrested Following Barricade in San Pedro

A SWAT team arrested an armed man who was barricaded Wednesday in San Pedro, authorities said. Authorities went to the 100 block of South Gaffey Street at about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The SWAT team was sent to the location to assist deputies...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Crash East of Lake Mathews

A 33-year-old motorist was killed when his vehicle went out of control and slammed into trees alongside a road just east of Lake Mathews, authorities said Wednesday. Marvin Flores of Perris was fatally injured at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday on Gavilan Road, near Multiview Drive, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Big Rig Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Artesia Freeway Identified

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 57-year-old man killed when his big rig was rear-ended by a Toyota on the eastbound Artesia (91) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash occurred at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday on the freeway, west of Susana Road. The driver who triggered the crash was arrested, the California Highway Patrol reported.
ARTESIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
mynewsla.com

Pilot of Crashed Plane in Critical Condition, Federal Investigation Underway

The pilot of a single-engine airplane that crashed and burned behind a Hemet home was in critical condition Wednesday, while federal investigators probed into what might have caused the accident. The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered extensive burn and other injuries when the low-wing aircraft went down...
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Baby Shot in Compton

A baby was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition after being shot in Compton Wednesday. The shooting occurred about noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue, near Lueders Park Community Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. ABC7 reported the baby was taken to St....
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Police#Beechwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS LA

Man charged with murdering scientist camping with daughters goes on trial for attacking 2 LA County sheriff's deputies

A man charged with murdering a scientist camping in Malibu Creek State Park is on trial for allegedly attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in separate incidents while he has been in custody.Anthony Rauda, 45, is charged with attacking a female sheriff's deputy in Men's Central Jail with a shaved-down pencil after a contentious hearing on March 16 and punching a male sheriff's deputy in the jaw after a March 30, 2020 hearing in which Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo refused to let the defendant represent himself.Rauda is awaiting trial in the case of 35-year-old Allergan scientist Tristan Thomas...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Twelve people are arrested and 55 vehicles are towed during police operation in Rialto

Twelve people were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation in Rialto last week, according to the Rialto Police Department. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the San Bernardino Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. “During the operation, officers were deployed to various areas within the...
RIALTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Admits Assaulting Banning Police Officer During Pursuit

A 29-year-old probationer who rammed a Banning police car while fleeing in a stolen vehicle pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and other charges. Jessie Edward Robey of Yucaipa admitted the assault count, as well as felony evading, eluding a law enforcement officer,...
BANNING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy