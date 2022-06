A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to kill his wife in front of their five children in Santa Ana. Emmanuel Tapia got into an argument about 10 a.m. May 1, 2021, that escalated when he beat and slashed at his wife with a knife, leaving her with several lacerations, police said. The attack occurred in front of their children, who ranged in age from 3 to 13, police said.

