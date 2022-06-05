ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotoGP rider waves goodbye to second place after celebrating a lap early

 3 days ago
Aleix Espargaró at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday.

The Spanish MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaró missed out on a podium finish at the Catalonia Grand Prix after thinking the race was over a lap before it ended.

Fabio Quartararo won the race, Jorge Martin took second place and Johann Zarco was third. But the scene-stealing incident came when Espargaró crossed the line on the penultimate lap in second place before lifting off the throttle and waving to fans at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. He realised his mistake a few turns later and immediately went back to racing, finishing fifth.

After crossing the line on the last lap the 32-year-old looked desolate, with his head down and his hands on his helmet. He went straight into the back of his team’s garage where he was consoled by crew members.

Espargaró is second in the championship standings. The gap between him and leader Quartararo increased from eight points to 22 after his mistake on Sunday.

UVALDE, TX
