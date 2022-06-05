ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Parents are scared about gun violence in schools, and so are their school-aged children — CBS News poll

By Fred Backus, Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer De Pinto
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spate of gun violence seems to be taking its toll on parents and children alike. Parents are concerned about the safety of their children in schools and report feeling stressed, scared and angry — and many report that their children are feeling the same. Parents on both...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 15

me
3d ago

Nope. We’re home school. And learning to shoot, hunt, and garden are part of our curriculum. And I’ve taught my kids how to run a business. I own a hot dog cart, and my wife owns a barber shop. My oldest child is a better marksmen than I am. My wife is a better marksman than all of us. I make them recite the gun safety laws, not rules, every time we go shoot. I can them laws, so there’s no mistake that if you screw up, you will be held accountable.

Reply(1)
4
raised right
3d ago

So start at home with your kids. Set up an appointment with the school if you child is acting different. Parents you hold the key to start to solve this.

Reply(8)
3
CNN

States with the most gun violence share one trait

There's one thing that is indisputable in the available data on gun violence: Where there are more guns, there are more gun deaths. This is true despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's attempt to explain away gun deaths by comparing them to gun violence in Chicago.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes latest Republican to push baseless transgender rumour about Uvalde shooter

Marjorie Taylor Greene joined a growing list of right-wing House members who have spread a false rumour that the Uvalde shooter was transgender in the wake of the horrific shooting that left nearly two dozen dead in Texas last week.On Saturday Georgia congresswoman began broadcasting live shortly before 9.30pm, and told her followers in a broadcast titled “something doesn’t add up” that the Uvalde shooter “had a lot of mental issues going on, as was shown with him wearing eyeliner, cross-dressing, a lot of his language, being a loner”.There’s no actual established evidence to suggest that the suspect in...
The Independent

Border agent who stormed Robb Elementary with borrowed shotgun defends police actions

An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School on the day of the Uvalde mass shooting said he believed the city's police force "were doing everything" they could on the day of the attack. The Uvalde Police Department has received widespread condemnation after officers shifted their tactics the day of the mass shooting, treating the 18-year-old gunman as a barricaded suspect rather than as an active shooter. That decision allowed the gunman to stay in a classroom inside the school for 90 minutes, during which time he killed 19 students and two teachers. Jacob Albarado, a...
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

Death toll keeps rising in Texas elementary school shooting: CBS News Flash May 25, 2022

The death toll has been growing in the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. At least 19 children and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old gunman, authorities say. CBS News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win the GOP primary for his post over Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue. And CBS News projects that Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed former football star, will win the Republican nomination to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
UVALDE, TX
Upworthy

9-year-old's picture circulated among Texas shooting victims but she survived and is recovering

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A 9-year-old's picture was circulated among victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, but it has been confirmed that she did survive the shooting. Kendall Olivarez was severely injured in the shooting but survived, contrary to social media posts claiming she had passed away. The confusion came after her picture was circulated among photos of other victims from the shooting. Her family confirmed to ABC10 that she is recovering from her injuries. The 9-year-old was shot in the shoulder and also suffered injuries from bullet fragments hitting her right leg and tailbone. She is now recovering at a hospital in San Antonio. A relative revealed that she survived because her teacher, who was shot, fell on her and shielding the girl from more damage.
UVALDE, TX
