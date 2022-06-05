Report: Inter Milan Considering Ruben Loftus-Cheek Loan Deal After Chelsea Proposal

Inter Milan are considering a loan deal for Ruben Loftus-Cheek after Chelsea offered him to the Serie A side, according to reports.

Loftus-Cheek played a key part in the Blues' campaign last season, making 40 appearances in all competitions after a loan spell at Fulham the year before.

His contract at the club doesn't expire until 2024, but there is still a chance he could depart Chelsea in the summer.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

According to Gazzetta dello Sport , the Blues have offered the 26-year-old to Inter in a potential deal this summer.

If the clubs were to complete a permanent transfer, then it is thought that Thomas Tuchel's side would ask for around £17.2 million, but this is believed to be too high for Inter to pay.

However a loan deal could be 'considered', and Loftus-Cheek's salary of around £3 million 'would not be a problem' for the Serie A outfit.

Former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, who now manages Lazio, is also thought to be keen on signing the midfielder for his side, with the player flourishing under the Italian at Chelsea during the 2018/19 campaign.

IMAGO / Jones

Despite the interest, his agent recently revealed that there is 'nothing' in the links between him and Lazio , saying: " He and Sarri have an excellent relationship, but for the moment there is nothing.

"Despite the club being in a transformative phase (owing to a change in ownership), Chelsea are still a top club. It is difficult to leave such a club."

Loftus-Cheek netted just one goal last season, scoring the opener in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals.

If he was to join Inter, whether on a permanent transfer or a loan deal, he may not be the only Blues player to switch to the Italian side this summer.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Romelu Lukaku, who signed for Chelsea just last year, could make a return to the club after a poor season at Stamford Bridge.

Reports on Saturday have revealed that the Belgian striker wants to quit the Blues in the upcoming transfer window, having netted just 15 goals in 44 appearances.

It is also believed that Inter boss Simone Inzaghi would rather sign Lukaku than Paulo Dybala , who is set to leave Juventus as a free agent this summer.

Chelsea would demand a 'significant loan fee' from the San Siro side should they wish to re-sign the forward, a fee believed to be around £20 million.

