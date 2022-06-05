Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box multisport launch monitor allows you to train indoors
By Amy Poole
3 days ago
Perfect your golf training without having to leave your home with the Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box multisport launch monitor. Available in a variety of packages, it has everything you need from range practice to course gameplay. In fact, it includes up to 25 golf courses, FSX Pro, and Fairgrounds and comes pre-loaded...
Charge up to 85% of appliances with the Jackery Solar Generator 1500 portable power station. It features a huge 1,534 Wh capacity battery and 1,800 running wattage to charge lights, fridges, power tools, and more. In fact, it powers a 650W toaster for 130 minutes and a 500W blender for 130 minutes. It also includes 3 AC Pure Sine Wave AC outlets, 1 PD 60W USB-C Port, 1 Quick Charge 3.0 Port, 1 USB-A Port, and one 12V car port. Moreover, the Jackery Solar Generator 1500 portable power station comes with solar panels for fast solar recharging. With Solarpeak technology, you can charge the battery from 0–80% within 4 hours. Finally, this gadget has a 6-layer safety system and battery system management to monitor battery health and individual cells.
Watch your favorite shows with exceptional quality when you have the All-New Hisense U6 Series 50″ smart TV. This 4K ULED TV boosts colors, contrasts, brightness, and motion. In fact, it features the Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut for richer, more accurate colors than a regular LED TV. For further visual enhancements, it offers up to 600 nits of peak brightness across up to 32 local dimming zones. Furthermore, the All-New Hisense U6 Series includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+. This range of technology provides a lifelike experience and brings content to life in your living room. This smart TV also includes Fire TV, enabling you to enjoy a spectrum of entertainment including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. Additionally, this TV offers a 240 Hz motion rate and a 60 Hz native refresh rate to prevent blurring when objects are moving.
Meet a totally innovative way to transport your tool kit: the Paragon Straps customizable organization system. Made from simple, durable components, these patent-pending strap modules quickly and easily conform to gear of any shape or size. Not only that, but you can also position them in any orientation. Furthermore, with a completely adjustable and re-arrangeable design, they keep anything and everything you use securely in place. That’s thanks to their industrial-strength hook-and-loop-compatible materials. Designed as the ideal everyday carry solution, Paragon Straps suit everyone from campers to gamers and techies to chefs. Use multiple straps to hold larger items, subdivide any strap to hold multiple gadgets at the same time, and stack them to group like items! In fact, they hold hammers, laptops, chargers, tablets, knives, rulers—anything. Finally, each strap’s hook-and-loop materials hold 9.9 pounds per square inch, and the ballistic nylon field case carries up to 3.3 liters.
Stay organized while you walk around town or go on an outdoor adventure with the Bellroy Venture Sling day bag series. It comes in 3 models—6L, 9L, and 10L capacities. All have features that keep your essential items where you can find them. Even the zipper has an innovative design since it opens at both ends, allowing you to see everything inside. Meanwhile, the main compartment has plenty of room for a water bottle, light jacket, and more. Then, a front zip pocket keeps your smaller items in easy reach. There’s even a soft-lined pouch for your phone or sunglasses. Moreover, a wide adjustable shoulder strap keeps these bags comfortable to carry all day long. Furthermore, an expandable gusset self-compresses when the bag is empty. Finally, made from 100% recycled fabric, this series is also eco-friendly.
Enhance your confidence on the road when you wear the BLUPOND Night Vision Glasses for driving. With a yellow-tinted antiglare polycarbonate lens, they are durable yet lightweight at only 26 grams. Furthermore, they boast a metal frame, semipolarized lenses, and a 2.7-inch lens width. Moreover, they have an intuitive design that fits comfortably on any face. Plus, they provide you with a large field of view and don’t obstruct your vision at all. If you endure headaches or eye soreness on the road when you drive at night, these versatile glasses will help. Built with integrated nose pads and a rubberized support system, they ensure you can keep your attention on the road at all times. Overall, they minimize the glare of oncoming headlights, creating a more relaxing driving experience in all weather conditions. Improve your clarity, visual acuity, and contrast in daylight conditions with these useful glasses.
FACEBOOK is making a big change that could affect how you regain access to your account if you're ever locked out. The social network is planning to end trusted contacts, an emergency feature that allowed designated friends or family to help you get back in. It's particularly helpful if you...
TEMPERATURES may not be the only thing rising this summer. Electricity bills tend to increase in the summer months as most people typically blast their air conditioners. However, there may be a trick to bring down those electricity costs while also saving energy. Ceiling fans are a cousin to the...
When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
We all know what it’s like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It’s something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. That’s why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out.
AN eBay seller just hit the jackpot as a dollar coin has sold for nearly $13,000 on the auction site. The coin comes from the Morgan Dollar series, which was struck by the US Mint from 1878 to 1921, and then once more in 2021. The 2021 design aims to...
PLANNING vacations and getaway trips can be really exciting – but also very stressful. One of the easiest ways to relieve your stress about planning a trip is to save money while booking your flights. A TikToker named Megan Homme uploaded a video to her page providing some incredible...
NASA and Lockheed Martin's X-59 is nearing its first flight. A new video from Lockheed Martin provides a new update on the X-59 aircraft it is developing in collaboration with NASA — and the development seems to be ticking along nicely. "Digital engineering" has been key to the development...
IF you're fed up with being tracked by pesky cookies online it might be time for a good clear out. Websites use cookies to get a better idea of who you are and what you're interested in. It's all anonymous but it means they can build a profile on you...
Have you ever heard of the English Electric Lightning? It was an extremely capable British fighter jet that served as an interceptor during the 1960s, the 1970s, and into the late 1980s. As of today, it is still the only fighter capable of Mach 2 that was conceived and manufactured in the United Kingdom.
Unlike most credit cards -- where you'll need to wait until a physical card arrives in the mail to start spending -- instant approval credit cards can process applications in minutes and provide funds shortly after. Some issuers will even provide a credit card number you can use immediately upon approval.
Click here to read the full article. Everyone enjoys buying things on Amazon; now, everyone can buy Amazon.
The online retailer executed a 20-for-1 stock split on Friday, bringing the per-share price down from $2,440 at the end of last week to an opening bell price of $125 on Monday, the first day of trading on an adjusted basis. Previously existing shareholders received an extra 19 shares (so, 20 total) for each one they owned prior to the split.
In March, Amazon’s board of directors approved the split and a new $10 billion buyback plan, upped from a prior plan for $5...
If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
