Toxic Products Sold at Dollar Stores

When we go shopping, especially if it’s at a major retailer, we can reasonably expect that the products we buy will be free from harmful chemicals. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case, especially when it comes to dollar stores like Family Tree, Family Dollar, Dollar General, 99 Cents Only, and Five Below.

To compile a list of toxic products sold at these discount outlets, 24/7 Tempo reviewed “Toxic Chemicals in Dollar Store Products: 2022 Report,” published by the Campaign for Healthier Solutions, a project of the Environmental Justice Health Alliance for Chemical Policy Reform and Coming Clean, Inc. that asks dollar stores to phase out hazardous chemicals from the things they sell.

Researchers tested more than 200 products - including consumer goods, cans of food, and microwave popcorn containers - bought in Michigan, Pennsylvania, California, New Mexico, Washington, Maine, Texas, and Ontario (Canada) for what they call “chemicals of concern.” These are substances which, “due to their inherent hazardous properties,” according to the Campaign for Healthier Solutions, “present a known or reasonably suspected risk to human health and/or the environment.” (For a look at other concerns, these are the most contaminated foods you can buy at the grocery store .)

Their findings were shocking: more than half of the products tested contained those potentially hazardous chemicals. Perhaps most disconcertingly, many of the most toxic products are geared toward children. Some contained lead and phthalates, which are associated with higher rates of childhood cancer. Others contained PVC, which can contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals and can harm reproductive and cognitive development. Food cans and microwave popcorn packaging contained BPAs (an endocrine disruptor) and PFAS, which has been associated with a wide range of health effects.

Dollar stores offer many kinds of goods, sometimes major brands, at bargain prices - but if what you’re buying is potentially dangerous, they’re not such a good deal after all. (These, on the other hand, are things you should always buy at a dollar store .)

1. Disney Frozen II Hair Set Assembly

> Retailer: Five Below

> Brand/distributor: Townley

> Chemicals of concern: PVC components (>50% chlorine), ortho-phthalate plasticizer

A "Frozen"-themed hair set from Five Below was found to contain toxic PVC components (which contains dangerous chemical additives the can cause cancer, immune system damage, and hormone disruption) and ortho-phthalate plasticizer, a chemical that makes plastics flexible and have been linked to asthma, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, breast cancer, obesity and type II diabetes, low IQ, neurodevelopmental issues, behavioral issues, autism spectrum disorders, altered reproductive development and male fertility issues.

2. Squishy Unicorn Headphones

> Retailer: Five Below

> Brand/distributor: Traxx, 1616 Holdings,Inc.

> Chemicals of concern: Ortho-phthalate plasticizer

Think twice before buying those Squishy Unicorn Headphones at Five Below; they also contain ortho-phthalate plasticizer.

3. Disney Princess Kidsafe Wireless Headphones, Ages 6+

> Retailer: Five Below

> Brand/distributor: Disney, 1616 Holdings, Inc.

> Chemicals of concern: TDCIPP (chlorinated tris) flame retardant in earphone foam, 65.6% (656,000 ppm) lead in solder

Many children's headphones these days are "kid safe," meaning that the volume can't be made loud enough to potentially damage their hearing. Unfortunately, they still may contain toxic chemicals. These were found to contain TDCIPP (a probable carcinogen) in the earphone foam as well as lead (which can cause anemia, weakness, and kidney and brain damage with high exposure) in the solder.

4. Minnie Mouse Headphones

> Retailer: Five Below

> Brand/distributor: Disney, 1616 Holdings, Inc.

> Chemicals of concern: PVC components (>50% chlorine), ortho-phthalate plasticizer, TCPP flame retardant, 56% (560,623 ppm) lead in solder

These Minnie Mouse headphones from Five Below were also found to contain PVC components, ortho-phthalate plasticizer, and lead, as well as TCPP flame retardant, which increases cell toxicity and affects fetal development.

5. Marvel Avengers Kid Safe Headphones

> Retailer: Five Below

> Brand/distributor: 1616 Holdings, Inc

> Chemicals of concern: PVC components (>50% chlorine), trichlorophenyl phosphate (TCPP) flame retardant, 38% (381,869 ppm) lead in solder

These kid safe headphones, an "Avengers" tie-in, also contain PVC components, TCPP flame retardant, and lead in the solder.

6. Superman Headphones

> Retailer: Five Below

> Brand/distributor: Sakar

> Chemicals of concern: PVC components (>50% chlorine), ortho-phthalate plasticizer, trichlorophenyl phosphate (TCPP) flame retardant, 61% (612,081 ppm) lead in solder

Five Below's Superman headphones had the same toxic chemicals as the "Avengers" headphones, with the addition of ortho-phthalate plasticizer.

7. Disco Color Changing Bath Light

> Retailer: Five Below

> Brand/distributor: Xtreme Tech, JemAccessories

> Chemicals of concern: Ortho-phthalate plasticizer, 45.6% (456,455 ppm) lead in solder

You might just want to add a little Disco fun to bathtime, but you're also inviting ortho-phthalate plasticizer and lead to the party.

8. Campbell's Chicken & Star Shape Pasta

> Retailer: Five Below

> Brand/distributor: Campbell's

> Chemicals of concern: PVC copolymer can coating

Yes, even Campbell's is guilty of using toxic chemicals in their packaging. Specifically, the can is coated with a PVC copolymer, which is mostly used in adhesives. Diseases including angiosarcoma, liver cancer, liver disease, brain cancer, Raynaud's syndrome, and acro-osteolysis can be directly linked to PVC.

9. Purchase Receipts

> Retailer: Five Below, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Dollar General, 99 Cents Only Stores

> Brand/distributor: N/A

> Chemicals of concern: All receipts tested positive for Bisphenol S

Crazily enough, even the receipts can be toxic! Many store receipts (not just ones from dollar stores) are made using bisphenol S (BPS), which, along with its cousin PBA, has been linked to hormone disruption.

10. Cooking Concepts Pizza Pan

> Retailer: Dollar Tree

> Brand/distributor: Cooking Concepts

> Chemicals of concern: BPA-based epoxy based non-stick coating

Nowadays, most nonstick pans are no longer coated with BPA, which has been linked to hormone disruption as well as increased cancer susceptibility and abnormalities in brain development and fat metabolism in children. It's recommended that if you're in the market for a nonstick pan, you make sure it's labeled "BPA-free." The Cooking Concepts Pizza Pan sold by Dollar Tree is not BPA-free.

11. Cooking Concepts Cake Pan

> Retailer: Dollar Tree

> Brand/distributor: Cooking Concepts

> Chemicals of concern: BPA-based epoxy based non-stick coating

And while we're on the topic, Dollar Tree's Cooking Concepts nonstick cake pan is also coated with BPA.

12. Family Chef 10-Inch Fry Pan Nonstick

> Retailer: Family Dollar

> Brand/distributor: Family Chef

> Chemicals of concern: PTFE (PFAS) based nonstick coating

Sadly, when it comes to nonstick pans, BPA isn't the only toxic offender. The 10-inch Family Chef nonstick frying pan sold at Family Dollar is coated with PTFE (PFAS), a long-lasting chemical that may be harmful to humans with prolonged exposure.

13. Funny Teeth

> Retailer: Dollar Tree

> Brand/distributor: Joking Around, Green-brier International, Inc.

> Chemicals of concern: PVC components (>50% chlorine), DOTP plasticizer.

Your kid might want to goof off with these Funny Teeth from Dollar Tree, but they're made with PVC compounds as well as DOTP plasticizer, which is safer than phthalate-based plasticizers but still requires further study.

14. Kids Musical Toy Car

> Retailer: Dollar Tree

> Brand/distributor: Kidgets, Midwood Brands, LLC

> Chemicals of concern: 17.4% (174,000 ppm) lead in solder

This music-making toy car may be fun for very small children to play with, but it was also found to contain more than 17% lead in the solder.

15. Vivitar Kidsafe Stereo Headphones

> Retailer: Family Dollar

> Brand/distributor: Vivitar, Skar International

> Chemicals of concern: 2.2% lead (22,000 ppm) in solder; PVC cable insulation and coated fabrics with DOTP plasticizers

Once again, headphones are the offender; in this case, the Vivitar Kidsafe Stereo Headphones sold at Family Dollar contain PVC as well as phthalate- and DOTP-based plasticizers.

16. Audio Cable With Carrying Case

> Retailer: Dollar Tree

> Brand/distributor: Greenbrier International

> Chemicals of concern: PVC components (>50% chlorine), Phthalate and DOTP plasticizers

This audio cable might be compatible with most audio devices; unfortunately, it too contains PVC as well as phthalate- and DOTP-based plasticizers.

17. Earbuds

> Retailer: Dollar Tree

> Brand/distributor: E-circuit, Greenbrier International, Inc.

> Chemicals of concern: PVC components (>50% chlorine), DOTP plasticizer, 14.1% (141,000 ppm) lead in solder

These earbuds are also made with PVC, as well as DOTP plasticizer and lead in the solder.

18. Pop Weaver Butter Microwave Popcorn

> Retailer: Dollar Tree

> Brand/distributor: Pop Weaver

> Chemicals of concern: 353 ppm Total Fluorine (PFAS grease-proof coating present)

The lining of popcorn bags is coated with a series of chemicals to prevent grease from soaking through, but the coating on Pop Weaver popcorn bags sold at Dollar Tree contains fluorine, which can cause chalky-white, irregularly distributed patches to form on the surface of tooth enamel when ingested in high quantities. Excessive fluorine consumption can also affect bone development in children and affect the kidneys and thyroid.

19. Dolly Mixed Vegetables

> Retailer: Dollar Tree

> Brand/distributor: Dolly

> Chemicals of concern: BPA-based epoxy

Dolly Mixed Vegetables cans from Dollar Tree were found to contain an epoxy (similar to a glue) made from BPA.

20. Deerfield Mixed Vegetable

> Retailer: Dollar Tree

> Brand/distributor: Deerfield

> Chemicals of concern: BPA-based epoxy

The Deerfield brand mixed vegetables cans at Dollar Tree were also found to be made with a BPA-based resin.

21. Orville Redenbacher's Popcorn

> Retailer: Dollar General

> Brand/distributor:

> Chemicals of concern: 625 PPM Total Fluorine (PFAS grease-proof coating present)

Even ol' Orville Redenbacher is guilty of using fluorine in its grease-proof coating at Dollar General, in a level higher than that of Pop Weaver.

22. True Living 9 In. Round Cake Pan

> Retailer: Dollar General

> Brand/distributor:

> Chemicals of concern: PTFE (PFAS fluoropolymer) + PES (polyethersulfone)

This cake pan sold at Dollar General is coated with PTFE (Teflon) and PES, both polymers that experts have suggested require more study due to their ubiquity.

23. Wacky Lips

> Retailer: Dollar General

> Brand/distributor:

> Chemicals of concern: PVC (>50% chlo-rine), DOTP plasticizer

Between the teeth and these lips, the dollar store is apparently no place to get wacky. Sold at Dollar General, these contain both PVC and a DOTP-based plasticizer.

24. Clover Valley Shredded White Chicken

> Retailer: Dollar General

> Brand/distributor: Clover Valley, Old East Main Co.

> Chemicals of concern: PVC copolymer coating on interior of the can

The interior of this can of shredded chicken sold at Dollar General was found to be coated with a copolymer containing PVC.

25. Evolution Non-Stick Fry Pan Set

> Retailer: Dollar General

> Brand/distributor:

> Chemicals of concern: BPA-based Epoxy Coating

The brand of these nonstick pans may be "Evolution," but clearly they haven't evolved beyond being coated with a BPA-based epoxy.

26. Noise Reducing Color Earbuds

> Retailer: 99 Cents Only Stores

> Brand/distributor: Momentum Brands

> Chemicals of concern: PVC components (>50% chlorine), ortho-phthalate plasticizer, 18.3% (183,000 ppm) lead in solder

Like many other earbuds sold at dollar stores, these contain chemicals of concern including PVC compounds, phthalate-based plasticizer, and lead in the solder.

27. Act II, Butter Lover Microwave Popcorn

> Retailer: 99 Cents Only Stores

> Brand/distributor: Act II

> Chemicals of concern: 473 ppm total fluorine (PFAS grease-proof coating present)

Act II's Butter Lover Microwave Popcorn may be buttery, but it'll also provide you with a dose of fluorine.

28. Summer Is Inside Tomato Paste

> Retailer: 99 Cents Only Stores

> Brand/distributor: Summer is Inside

> Chemicals of concern: PVC copolymer can coating

Summer may be inside this can of tomato paste, but there's a PVC-based copolymer on the outside.

29. Polar Canned Sardines

> Retailer: 99 Cents Only Stores

> Brand/distributor: MW Polar Foods

> Chemicals of concern: BPA-based epoxy can coating

The can containing these sardines sold at 99 Cents Only Stores was coated with a BPA-based epoxy.

30. Libby's Chicken Vienna Sausage

> Retailer: 99 Cents Only Stores

> Brand/distributor: Libby's

> Chemicals of concern: PVC copolymer can coating

Libby's is a very popular brand of Vienna sausages, but this can from 99 Cents Only Stores was coated with a PVC-based copolymer.

