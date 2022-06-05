Video shows 12-year-old boy robbing Michigan gas station, firing gun

A 12-year-old boy fired a gun while robbing a gas station in Michigan Wednesday, according to police, and the wild incident was caught on video.

Surveillance footage shared by police shows the middle school student standing near the front register and firing one round into the air.

According to police, the clerk ended up handing over a bag containing $5,000 in cash.

The boy was arrested just a few blocks away from the store. He reportedly told officers he took the gun from his father's locked safe.

Authorities say the boy faces a long list of charges, and may be tried as an adult.