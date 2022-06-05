ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Sunny & Warm Again!

CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWMc9_0g19lqlc00

BALTIMROE, MD (WJZ)– Sunny, warm & dry again. We’re in for another fine day.

Sun will mix with a few clouds, but humidity levels stay low and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday topping out around 80-degrees.

Skies will be mainly clear Sunday night and with light winds, lows by Monday morning will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Monday is still looking nice with highs in the low 80s.

Our fortunes start going downhill Tuesday as clouds increase and there will be a threat for a shower or storm by Tuesday afternoon,  With a front in the vicinity, we will stay unsettled into Thursday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Evening thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours and winds for Maryland

WBAL-TV's newest member, meteorologist Chelsea Ingram, says to expect a mostly sunny rest of the day with potential isolated thunderstorms with temps in the mid 80's. Tonight there will be more storms, some could bring downpours and high winds. The rain will be the heaviest later in the evening into...
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Impact Day: Severe thunderstorms likely Wednesday, especially overnight

UPDATE (9 p.m.) -- Tornado warning canceled for Howard, Baltimore counties. UPDATE (8:45 p.m.) -- Tornado Warning issued for Howard, Baltimore counties until 9 p.m. UPDATE (4 p.m.) -- Most of the storms are in the Western Maryland mountains, for now. WBAL-TV 11 meteorologist Tony Pann still expects a chance for storms with heavy rain in parts of the Baltimore metro overnight.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mostly Sunny & Comfortable

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re following up a gorgeous weekend with a stunner of a Monday. The forecast calls for plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the low 80s and low humidity. We’ll see more clouds move in tonight with temperatures dipping into the mid 60s. Our Tuesday will start with sunshine, but clouds quickly take over. A few showers and even a thunderstorm is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, but many of us will stay dry.  A better chance for rain and a few thunderstorms arrives Wednesday afternoon with showers likely at night. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s that day. So far, no severe weather is expected. Rain will linger a bit Thursday morning, but then we dry out and brighten up. We’ll close out the work week with sunshine and mid 80s.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Flood Warning for Parts of Maryland as Storms Move Through

Storms with heavy rain are moving through the D.C. area during the Wednesday evening commute, leading to flooding in some parts of the region. Flood warnings are in effect for parts of Montgomery, Prince George's, Anne Arundel and Howard counties in Maryland through late Wednesday night. A flood watch is...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
flyfishings.art

When Is Fishing Season In Maryland

When Is Fishing Season In Maryland. 6 minutes more than a fifth of maryland is made up entirely of water. May 16 thru december 10, 2022 will start 2 rockfish per person 19 and above. This year will be a split season, closing maryland waters to all. Winter, before shrubbery...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimroe#Md#Wjz#Sun
DCist

A Dozen Day Trips To Escape D.C. This Summer

“Summertime and the livin’ is easy” …if you know how to escape the sweltering city at a moment’s notice, that is. This summer, take advantage of the District’s location — just an hour-ish drive east to fantastic public beaches and waterways (thank you, Chesapeake Bay) and about an hour in the other direction to the rolling foothills of Shenandoah National Park — and treat each day like a mini-vacation.
TRAVEL
CBS Baltimore

Regular Gas Prices Have Risen to Nearly $5 per Gallon in Maryland, AAA Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The average price of regular gas in Maryland is inching closer to $5 per gallon.   AAA reported that the average price of regular in Maryland was up to $4.98 on Wednesday, an increase of nearly 40 cents from a week ago.   “It’s frustrating for everyone. No one can afford to pay gas like this,” said a man named “K” from Northeast Baltimore.   As the price of fuel gets higher, the cost of goods and services is increasing on some goods, like in the landscaping industry.   “Our trucks, our mowers, the materials that we buy that use gas to produce them and...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

DC-area gas prices climb overnight, higher jump than nationally

The national average cost of regular gas jumped 5 cents overnight, but the D.C. region saw even more dramatic price hikes Tuesday, according to AAA. In Maryland, the average cost per gallon leapt 10 cents overnight to $4.94. The average cost of gas per gallon in Virginia is $4.72, up...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fcfreepress

Tax Tip Tuesday: Maryland Entices First-Time Home Buyers

Since 2021, Maryland has been sweetening the deal for those who are considering buying a home and are disciplined enough to save. Of course, the caveat is that the home must be purchased in the state of Maryland. But also know that the incentive is based on saving money to buy a home, not for actually buying a home. If $50,000 in tax-free savings sounds like a good incentive, keep reading!
MARYLAND STATE
chestertownspy.org

COVID-19 June 7, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. The community level in Kent County is HIGH, and the Dorchester County community level is...
KENT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Highest-earning cities in Maryland

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA, those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than in rural settings. Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also […]
MARYLAND STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska temporarily suspends grain dealer license for Maryland company

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Public Service Commission issused an order temporarily suspending the grain dealer license of Mercaris Corporation. The PSC has released an order that temporarily that halts the license of the Maryland company, in addition to a scheduled show-cause hearing for Wednesday August, 3, 2022. The PSC...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy