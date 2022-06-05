Maryland Weather: Sunny & Warm Again!

BALTIMROE, MD (WJZ)– Sunny, warm & dry again. We’re in for another fine day.

Sun will mix with a few clouds, but humidity levels stay low and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday topping out around 80-degrees.

Skies will be mainly clear Sunday night and with light winds, lows by Monday morning will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Monday is still looking nice with highs in the low 80s.

Our fortunes start going downhill Tuesday as clouds increase and there will be a threat for a shower or storm by Tuesday afternoon, With a front in the vicinity, we will stay unsettled into Thursday morning.