Prior Lake, MN

Squirrel Causes Brief Power Outage In Prior Lake

By WCCO-TV Staff
 3 days ago

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — A few thousand residents southwest of the Twin Cities lost power Sunday morning because of a squirrel interfering with equipment.

The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said a squirrel “in contact with the substation equipment” caused the power outage in Prior Lake around 7 a.m.

About 4,000 people were affected. Power was restored around 8 a.m., MVEC said.

CBS Minnesota

3 State COVID-19 Testing Locations To Become Test-To-Treat Sites

ST. PAUL, MINN (WCCO) – Three state-run community COVID-19 testing sites are becoming test-to-treat locations within the next week. Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that testing locations in Brooklyn Park, Duluth and Moorhead will offer a Paxlovid prescription to eligible patients who test positive on-site. The site in Brooklyn Park will become a test-to-treat location on Friday. Moorhead is next to convert to test-to-treat starting Monday, followed by Duluth on Tuesday. More locations around the state will begin offering test-to-treat in the upcoming weeks. Patients who test positive for COVID-19 can choose to be evaluated by a clinician on-site and given a prescription...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Young Black Bear Sighted In Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Fridley say a young black bear has been spotted wandering around the city. The city’s Public Safety Department wrote on Facebook that residents “should give the bear plenty of space and allow it to pass through.” MORE: Video Shows Coyote Following Bear In Minnetonka Officials also suggested removing anything outside the home that may smell like food, such as garbage cans. The department also said that unless the bear is sick or injured, or if it poses a threat, residents should notify the Department of Natural Resources of the sighting rather than local law enforcement.
FRIDLEY, MN
fox9.com

Leave baby deer alone, Minnesota DNR urges

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - They are cute, and they may look abandoned, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says if you see a baby fawn, leave it alone. According to officials with the DNR, there has been a recent influx in calls regarding what some believe are abandoned fawns. Experts say staying hidden and by itself for most of the day is how little fawns survive their first couple weeks on Earth.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews Extinguish Early Morning Oven Fire At Bar La Grassa

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say an oven fire at a popular restaurant in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood was contained Wednesday morning. The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to Bar la Grassa around 6 a.m. The department said the oven fire was extinguished and did not spread beyond the stove. No one was injured. The city’s Health Department was called because of the use of a fire extinguisher. The fire’s cause is being investigated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Prior Lake, MN
Minnesota Pets & Animals
CBS Minnesota

2022 Ramsey County Fair Canceled

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — There will be no Ramsey County Fair this summer. It was slated to happen next month in Maplewood, but organizers announced Tuesday it’s been called off. “The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial challenges that could not be resolved to put on a quality, enjoyable and safe Fair experience for the residents of Ramsey County,” Fair Board President Ron Suiter wrote in a letter to the county. Suiter said the board “will soon begin planning for a stellar Ramsey County Fair experience in 2023.”
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Coyote Seen Following Bear In Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera. The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace. But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure. “It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said. Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers. “The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.” DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard. If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lifeguard Shortage Forces Shortened Hours, Hiring Incentives

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — With the start of spring just weeks away, a nationwide lifeguard shortage is forcing some pools and beaches to make changes. “We are at a breaking point right now trying to staff everything,” Maple Grove Community Center Manager Angie Dehn said. Dehn said they’ve hired 32 lifeguards for the summer, but need a total of 50-60 to fulfil summer staffing needs at the water park, pool and Weaver Lake Beach. The American Lifeguard Association said the shortage could affect anywhere between a third to half of the nation’s 300,000 pools, leading some to adjust hours or...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Power 96

We Now Know What’s In the Trees Along This Busy Minnesota Highway

I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘The Most Incredible Thing’: Taking In Views Of The St. Croix Valley From A Hot Air Balloon

Originally published June 30, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – During a Minnesota summer there’s no shortage of beautiful, scenic views. So how about one from thousands of feet straight up in a hot air balloon? Aamodt’s Hot Air Balloon Rides can take you from one state to another. Much like the balloons they’ll be riding in, a group of “early risers” has gathered in Houlton, Wisconsin. They’re ready for take-off with the hope of crossing state lines and landing somewhere near Stillwater. “I got up after 3. I picked up my dad up at 3:30. I made the comment in the van when we were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Daredevil Squirrel Caused 4,000 Households To Lose Power In Minnesota

Some people woke up with no power over the weekend in Minnesota, all thanks to a curious squirrel that couldn't help themselves. The incident happened in Prior Lake, Minnesota according to the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative. The MVEC posted an update to their page about the outage. It happened around 7am, luckily it only took an hour to fix.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Neighbors Push Back Over Hennepin Co. Proposal To Replace Street Parking With Bike Lanes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular road that borders Minneapolis, Edina, and St. Louis Park could see some major changes next year. Hennepin County is planning to re-pave France Avenue between 44th Street and Excelsior Boulevard in 2023, and the county proposed to use the fresh pavement as a chance to re-stripe. One of their suggestions was to bring bike lanes to that stretch of France Avenue. “Any of the major avenues, I stay away from them,” said Roy Woodstrom, who is an avid bicyclist and lives in the neighborhood along France Avenue. “I’ve been hit by cars more than once.” Woodstrom doesn’t believe...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy’s Bright Orange Shoes Aid In Miraculous Rescue From Mississippi River After Barge Crash

RED WING, Minn. (WCCO) — A mother is crediting her young son’s shoes for giving him a fighting chance. A man was on the Mississippi River fishing with his kids in Red Wing last week when a barge hit their boat. All five of them went into the water. It’s a common sight on this bend of the Mississippi — barges making a turn to make a delivery. That’s what was happening Friday near a houseboat marina where Stephanie Bergeron lives. “A beautiful night, having some cocktails and watched the barge go by,” Bergeron said. But the peaceful night turned chaotic, as the barge...
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Robbinsdale Woman Knits Away Pandemic Stress, Turning Data Into Blanket

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Throughout the pandemic, charts and graphs have reflected data in Minnesota. But one Robbinsdale woman found a unique way to show it using her pandemic hobby. It’s a 10-foot-long story of the past two years beginning with Amy Fisher’s habit of checking the state’s COVID-19 numbers. “It was a way I could take that and do something with it instead of just stewing about it,” Amy Fisher said. The Robbinsdale stay-at-home mother of four has knitted since high school. She picked up the hobby to relieve stress as she applied to colleges. Since then, she’s knitted various project, but...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

