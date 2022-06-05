ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Villanueva Looks to Fend Off 8 Challengers, Avoid Fate of His Predecessor

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnseating an incumbent Los Angeles County sheriff is no easy task, but eight people are vying to do just that in Tuesday’s election as they challenge Alex Villanueva, whose first term has been marked by clashes with the county Board of Supervisors and questions about so-called “deputy...

mynewsla.com

CaliCritic
3d ago

villanueva serves up law and order and in spite of the system that democraps have in place, he has managed to do a great job!!! once he hands them over to the DA for justice, its on them to follow thru with prosecution! the neoliberal radical polocies of the left are the problem with no bail, no jail and soft on criminals! Sure hope he gets reelected!

Reply
3
mynewsla.com

Runoff for L.A. County Sheriff Begins Now

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s bid for a second term will move to a November runoff election against former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna, with the pair topping a nine-candidate field in Tuesday’s election. As of early Wednesday, Villanueva had 258,808 votes, or 34.38%, to Luna’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

SCV voters give familiar names early lead

While the number and boundaries for the district may be relatively new, the voters of newly designated 27th Congressional District — the seat that represents much of northern L.A. County, including the Santa Clarita Valley — opted Tuesday to give two familiar candidates an early lead in the race to the 2022 General Election this fall.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS LA

Election Day: Who will be the next LA County Sheriff?

The polls on Election Day just closed, leaving five candidates vying for the position of Sheriff of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They are: Sheriff Alex Villanueva:Sheriff Villanueva, the incumbent, was elected in 2018 as the 33rd Sheriff of L.A. County. He was with the department for almost 35 years prior to being elected.Cecil Rhambo:Cecil Rhambo has been in law enforcement for 33 years, serving with the Sheriff's Department and most recently as the Chief of Airport Police at LAX.Eric Strong: Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Eric Strong began his career with the Compton Police Department in 1993 and has spent the last 11 years with LASD.Eli Vera: Eli Vera has spent his entire 34-year career in law enforcement with the Sheriff's Department. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of Division Chief. Prior to joining the department, Vera enlisted with the Marine Corps and served as a Presidential Honor Guard.Robert Luna:Robert Luna grew up in unincorporated East Los Angeles. He started his career in law enforcement at the Long Beach Police Department as a reserve officer in 1985 and was appointed chief in 2014, in a career that spanned 36 years at the department. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Bianco Wins Second Term as Riverside County Sheriff

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco was heading for a second term Tuesday evening, beating back a challenge from retired sheriff’s Capt. Michael Lujan. Bianco, who resides in Riverside, was first elected in 2018, after a hard-fought contest against then-Sheriff Stan Sniff. Bianco has been tested on several fronts since then, drawing both criticism and praise.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Spitzer Reelected as Orange County DA; Supervisor Seats Head to Runoff

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer was preparing for another term Wednesday after handily defeating challenges from three opponents to retain his post as the county’s top prosecutor. Spitzer was challenged by Democratic-endorsed candidate Pete Hardin, a former federal and state prosecutor, as well as Bryan Chehock, an attorney...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Caruso, Bass Appear on Course for November Runoff In LA Mayoral Election

As expected, billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass jumped ahead of the field in the primary race for Los Angeles mayor Tuesday evening and were on course for a November runoff. In initial results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar/County Clerk — representing ballots returned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Caruso, Bass Take Lead As Initial Mayoral Election Results Released

As expected, Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso jumped ahead of the field in the race for Los Angeles mayor Tuesday evening with the release of early balloting results — and the two are likely headed for a November runoff. In the initial results released...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

First-Term Riverside County Supervisor in Battle to Retain Seat

Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt will have to battle through a November runoff election in his bid to retain his seat, thanks to a strong challenge from Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez. Gutierrez and Hewitt ran neck-and-neck as returns came in from Tuesday’s primary vote, with the pair outdistancing two...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Spitzer Wins Reelection; County Board Seats Head to Runoff

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer was handily reelected Tuesday, fending off challenges from three opponents to earn another term as the county’s top prosecutor. Spitzer was challenged in the race by Democratic-endorsed candidate Pete Hardin, a former federal and state prosecutor, as well as Bryan Chehock, an attorney for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and former Orange County prosecutor Michael Jacobs.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Criminals in LA County Ask For More Plea Deals Due to Likely Recall Election of DA George Gascon

Amid the increasing likelihood that Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon will face a recall vote this November, as well as the successful recall of San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin on Tuesday, a growing number of LA County criminals are making plea deals over worries that Gascon’s progressive criminal justice policies will go away due to the impending recall.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. City and County election results 2022

California’s primary will be held on June 7, 2022, and voters in Los Angeles City and County are deciding on a new mayor, city attorney, city council members and a new county sheriff and county supervisors. Polls closed at 8 p.m. PT and you can check back here for live election results from the Associated […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Caruso, Bass Head for November Runoff in Los Angeles Mayoral Election

As expected, billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass will square off in a November runoff election in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The pair easily topped a wide field of candidates, with City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n finishing a distant third,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Why new sheriff’s, fire stations don’t include solar

As local governments build new facilities while emphasizing environmental consciousness, you might wonder: Where are all the solar panels? The answer, according to city and county officials: They’re not always feasible or cost-effective. Both the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Station 104, also in...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KABC

Bonin wants homeless encampments near libraries; Says laws against encampments “don’t work”.

Proposal Introduced Regarding Camping Near L.A Libraries. (Los Angeles, CA) — A city councilman for Los Angeles is proposing a ban on camping near city libraries. KTLA reports Joe Buscaino wants those areas cleared after a homeless tent caught fire next to the Venice Library last week. It comes as a law was passed recently that prohibits camping within 500 feet of a school or daycare in L.A. However, councilman Mike Bonin is giving pushback to the idea saying creating laws against “encampments doesn’t work.” Bonin represents the district were the Venice Library is located.
LOS ANGELES, CA

