The Disco Biscuits have announced two new tour dates in the Midwest this August. The band will kick off its Midwest Summer 2022 run at The Intersection in Grand Rapids, MI on August 26th. They will then head to Sacred Rose in Bridgeview, IL for their previously scheduled appearance on August 27th. They will wrap up the Midwest run at Riverfront Live in Cincinnati, OH on August 28th, which will be the band’s first performance in Ohio since Resonance Music and Arts Festival in 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO