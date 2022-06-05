ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonard Cohen ‘Hallelujah’ Anthology Released

By Tina Benitez-Eves
 3 days ago
A new career-spanning Leonard Cohen anthology, Hallelujah & Songs from His Albums, has been released, featuring 17 of Cohen’s classics, including “I’m Your Man,” “Suzanne,” “In My Secret Life,” “Bird on a Wire,” and more, in addition to a previously unreleased live performance of “Hallelujah” from the 2008 Glastonbury Festival.

The album, available digitally with a CD and as a limited-edition, translucent blue double LP (out in fall 2022), accompanies the upcoming documentary Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, which premieres at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival this month.

Approved for production by Cohen before his 80th birthday in 2014, the film includes never-before-seen archival footage from the Cohen Family Trust, including Cohen’s personal notebooks, journals and photographs, and performances, along with rare interviews and audio recordings.

In March 2022, Cohen’s estate sold the entirety of his songwriting catalog of roughly 278 songs to Hipgnosis Songs Fund for an undisclosed amount.

Leonard Cohen: Hallelujah and Songs From His Albums Track List

Hallelujah (Live at Glastonbury 2008)

Suzanne

Bird on the Wire

Famous Blue Raincoat

Chelsea Hotel #2

Who by Fire

Dance Me to the End of Love

I’m Your Man

Anthem

The Future

In My Secret Life

Recitation w/ N.L. (A Thousand Kisses Deep)

Show Me the Place

Come Healing

You Got Me Singing

You Want It Darker

Thanks for the Dance

